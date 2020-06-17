Cannes launches Lions Live

Cannes Lions is launching Lions Live, a curated digital experience for the entire global creative community, taking place from 22 to 26 June 2020.

#LIONSLIVE: A global meeting of minds.



We don't know what the future looks like, but we are bringing the global creative community together to figure it out.



LIONS LIVE is for those who believe that the future is what we make of it.



— cannes_lions (@Cannes_Lions) May 21, 2020

What to expect from Lions Live

Lions Live will be broadcast from a London studio, hosted by BBC journalist and presenter, Tina Daheley, with a week of compelling, live-streamed and on-demand sessions. A wide range of creative people and companies from around the world are contributing beautifully-produced content and experiences, in a range of compelling digital formats. Lions Live will be available to watch from any screen, anywhere in the world, for free.The full programme offers original thinking and expert perspectives on what’s coming next, masterclasses and beautifully produced short films, crafted by some of the most creative people on the planet. Lions Live unites experts from across the creative industry, from the brands adapting to fast-shifting consumer behaviours to the agencies adjusting business models and the pioneers innovating future solutions.Sessions and talent announced so far: Saatchi & Saatchi New Directors Showcase celebrates 30 years of new director talent and identifies some new names to watch; renowned innovators and VFX specialists, Framestore, will demystify deep fakes and unlock the future of creativity with the help of celebrity guests. Wyclef Jean, musician and chief strategy officer, Carnival World Music Group, looks at how entertainment and marketing are collaborating in new ways; Scott Galloway, professor of marketing, NYU Stern and founder, Section4, will provide a highly provocative view of where we go from here; and creative director and founder of Quiet Storm, Trevor Robinson, will share some of his sharpest learnings.Unilever’s newly-appointed chief digital and marketing officer, Conny Braams, will give her first address to the creative community in an important CMO Spotlight; and global co-president, dentsu mcgarrybowen, Merlee Cruz-Jayme, will explore how creativity will be crucial for brands trying to bounce back in the new normal. Plus Lions Live will include a forecast on what’s next for creativity in a Future Gazers session with Cheil Worldwide’s group CEO, Pully Chau.Tune in for a Lions Keynote from creative agency Alma and diversity and inclusion advocates We Are All Human, showcasing how a creative idea allowed the Hispanic community to emerge from the shadows and support recovery from the global pandemic.Some of the world’s best creative talent sharing what they have learned; CMO Spotlight sessions from global brands; Cannes Lions President briefings; plus networking events to inspire and connect throughout the week.The Lions Creativity Report of the Decade, compiled using unique data on Lion-winning and shortlisted work, will present the definitive rankings of sustained creative success over the past ten years. Winners will be announced throughout the week and the report made available to all.A week of free access to The Work - the Lions learning and intelligence platform. It’s home to decades of Lion-winning work, insights and data from nearly 70 years of creativity. As well as big thinking from the brands, agencies and people behind the global community’s greatest ideas.Marketing effectiveness experts, James Hurman and Peter Field, present a major new global study of creative effectiveness, for Cannes Lions and WARC. Hurman and Field will showcase a new framework – The Creative Effectiveness Ladder – designed to create a universal definition and shared language of effectiveness, and help marketers use creativity more effectively, involving an analysis of nearly 5,000 effectiveness case studies from 2011-2019.Lions Live is a reboot moment and a confidence forum. Over the Lions Live week, the global community can access a host of whitepapers, creative resources and online courses to inspire creative output, impact culture and drive business results.In collaboration with 42courses, Ster-Kinekor has selected lessons from its Cannes Lions online course series, and launched a free masterclass for all. The course is a whistle-stop tour through ten key lessons for a career in the creative industry. Each lesson brings Lion-winning work together with insights from experts like Quiet Storm’s Trevor Robinson OBE, Ogilvy’s Rory Sutherland and VMLY&R’s Debbi Vandeven.