Youngsters cycling and living their best life at Soetwater

A group of 92 high school cyclists from the Nedbank Sports Trust Development Cycling Programme had three days of fun, honing cycling skills, and personal growth at a camp held from 21 to 23 February at the Soetwater Environmental Education Centre in Kommetjie, Cape Town.

"It was incredible to experience the excitement and enthusiasm of the cyclists for this year's first training weekend set in the beautiful natural environment of Soetwater. They came together to meet new friends, learn new skills, and enjoy a fun-filled weekend," says Brent Williams, the project programme coordinator, who also organised and led the camp. "Many of these cyclists come from disadvantaged backgrounds and have never travelled from home. They kept saying how much they enjoyed it and that it was an unforgettable experience."

The Grade 8 to 11 learners hail from the programme’s nine participating schools in the Western Cape, including the Cape Metro, Boland and the West Coast. For the past 20 years, this Nedbank-funded programme has supplied bikes, kits, helmets and equipment, and have been supporting the training and participation of up to 120 cyclists from under-resourced schools annually.

"This programme is aimed at helping young people lead healthy lives away from adverse influences that they’re exposed to in their communities, such as gangsterism, substance abuse, and teenage pregnancy," says Poovi Pillay, executive head of corporate social investment at Nedbank. "It is also well established that participation in sport enhances concentration and improves academic performance."

On Friday the cyclists participated in a session 'Living my best life – substance-free', led by psychologist Alison Crosbie, CEO of the South African Institute of Child and Adolescent Mental Health (SAI-CAMH), which partners with the Department of Social Development to treat youth for substance abuse.

"Young people are highly susceptible to substance abuse, which includes anything addictive – from drugs and alcohol to cigarettes and vaping," Crosbie explains. "We discussed how these substances destroy their best lives, what they can do to protect themselves from these substances, and how to develop emotional coping skills. The cycling programme is very much part of this, as sport and positive peer connections go hand in hand with living a healthy life."

Crosbie also led protective skills and crisis management sessions with educators from the 9 schools. Emergency numbers were shared, and the educators and cyclists were taught how to use them.

On Friday evening a potjiekos competition provided plenty of laughter and entertainment, helping the cyclists to bond and make friends from other schools.

"On Saturday morning Cape Town-based company Dragon Sports, which is the trust’s bike supplier, held a mechanical workshop on how to assemble and maintain bikes, and sort out issues such as punctures," says Williams. "They also discussed road safety and race day readiness, as the cyclists compete in a number of crit format, road, and mountain bike races throughout the year."

On Saturday afternoon Dr Yusuf Hassan of ASSIC Health, and the former sports doctor for the Springboks, hosted a sports injury prevention session for cycling, focusing on posture and how best to recover from cycling injuries. ASSIC Performance Fingerprint and ASSIC Strength and Conditioning, free apps for the learners, show the correct exercises to do and how to prevent and recover from sports injuries.

Students of biokinetics from the University of the Western Cape conducted basic strength and conditioning tests on the cyclists and will provide data and feedback in due course. A fun activity for the cyclists was making smoothies with a blender powered by cycling. On Saturday evening a DJ provided music, and everyone danced and socialised the night away.

On Sunday the South African Sports Coalition (SASCOL) led team-building and character-building workshops. Then it was time to say goodbye, with wonderful new friendships made and lessons learnt.

The nine participating schools in the programme are:

Ocean View High School (all cyclists from Ocean View this year are girls)



Beacon Hill High School in Mitchells Plain



Oval North High School in Mitchells Plain



Phoenix High School in Manenberg



Matthew Goniwe High School in Khayelitsha



Cloetesville High School in Stellenbosch



HexVallei High School in De Doorns



Diazville High School in Saldanha



Steynsville High School in Piketberg

The Sports Trust

The Sports Trust is a registered section 21 company and public benefit organisation that operates as a non-profit organisation. It acts as an implementation partner for contributing corporates and donors, providing sporting kits and equipment, managing sustainable sport programmes, and developing sports facilities in under-resourced communities in South Africa. The Sports Trust has been a catalyst for meaningful change in sport throughout South Africa, working together with its trustees and corporate donors. Call Carol Crawford, marketing and communications manager, on +27 82 802 2899.

Nedbank

Nedbank is a founding trustee of The Sports Trust and provides support through its Nedbank Sport Affinity. When a client uses any of the Sport Affinity accounts, Nedbank donates money to The Sports Trust for the funding of sport development, talent identification, and transformation in under-resourced communities, assisting with talent identification and the transformation of sport. Khanyane Molefi, external communications manager, 0784181515.



