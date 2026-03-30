WSU embraces its heritage for a forward-thinking brand identity

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has revealed its new brand identity as part of the higher institutions plan to realise its "University of the Future" model.

The university has a rich history and heritage. Source: Supplied.

Strategically timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the 1976 establishment of the University of Transkei and the 21st anniversary of the 2005 merger that formed WSU, the repositioning moves the institution beyond its "post-merger" label to assert a unified, technology-infused African identity.

Operationalising the brand: From excellence to impact

The strategic repositioning aligns directly with Walter Sisulu University’s Vision 2030 and its mandate to be spatially distributed and socially responsive. The visual renewal is backed by tangible, institutional transformations, including the implementation of the university's new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre to drive 4IR leadership, the "University Town" model which positions Walter Sisulu University as a socio-economic anchor for the Eastern Cape, and the 50 Years Legacy Fund, aimed at securing R500 million for long-term sustainability.

Deep cultural research: Uncovering the architecture of pride

To create an identity that visually articulates this mandate, Walter Sisulu University partnered with Mr. Black, a strategic brand design agency. Eschewing standard corporate design exercises, Mr. Black immersed itself in the intellectual and cultural fabric of the Eastern Cape to ensure that African intellectual traditions became a core symbolic requirement of the new brand.

The agency built the visual identity upon two proprietary, research-driven pillars:

Pillar 1: Sacred earth

Recognising the Eastern Cape as a living repository of ancestral memory, the stunning new ochre colours defining Walter Sisulu's visual identity were not chosen from a design swatch; they were literally extracted from the rich soil of the region. This grounds the university's identity in the land it serves.

Pillar 2: Sacred geometry

To visually articulate Walter Sisulu University's mandate of graduating versatile, future-ready individuals, Mr. Black decoded the intricate algorithms found in traditional Xhosa beadwork (Instimbi). By proving that African heritage is inherently structured, logical, and mathematically precise, the agency established a framework where heritage fuels technological innovation.

The Nguni Cow: A symbol of structural excellence

At the centre of the visual identity is the Nguni cow. Designed using the precise structural logic of the Instimbi and rendered in the ochre colours of the Sacred Earth, the Nguni stands as the ultimate symbol of wealth, resilience, and the original currency of African Knowledge Systems.

The Verbal identity: The power of Xhosa naming practices

Beyond visual design, Mr. Black recognised that true transformation required a decolonial approach to the institution's verbal identity. In Xhosa culture, naming is a sacred ritual. A name is never merely a label; it is a declaration of identity, a connection to ancestry, and a

prophetic vision for the future, encapsulated in the cultural belief that a person or entity follows the destiny of their name.

To reflect this, the brand formally embraces the linguistic reality of the Eastern Cape by officially adopting the Xhosa prefix: iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu. This deliberate naming ideology reclaims cultural ownership, placing the institution firmly within the vernacular and worldview of the AmaXhosa. It ensures that the university speaks with the authentic voice of its people, transforming it from a Western-style academic construct into a deeply rooted African knowledge system.

Leadership perspectives

"This new identity acts as a signature of a university that is transforming, modernising, and positioning itself for greater impact," said Vice-Chancellor Dr. Thandi Mgwebi. "Mr. Black didn't just give us a new logo; they provided a visual language that perfectly matches our Vision 2030 mandate to produce future-ready, ethically grounded leaders while addressing the real challenges faced by our communities."

"We didn't invent this identity; we excavated it," said Veejay Archary, strategy director of Mr. Black. "Our deep research into Xhosa culture and the Eastern Cape landscape revealed an incredibly sophisticated system of knowledge. By building the brand on Sacred Earth and Sacred Geometry, we have given Walter Sisulu a visual identity that proves African heritage is the ultimate blueprint for future innovation."