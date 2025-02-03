Work and money come out as top stressors in latest Profmed Stress Index

South African professionals face mounting stress levels, with financial uncertainty and workplace pressure once again emerging as primary stressors. This is according to the 2024 Profmed Stress Index, an annual survey conducted among 2,071 professionals on the Profmed member database.

Souce: Supplied. Justine Lacy, clinical executive at Profmed.

The findings indicate a growing concern around fatigue and poor sleep, with these symptoms ranking highest among respondents, even surpassing last year’s levels.

Digestive issues have also emerged as a new stress-related symptom, pointing to the increasing toll that stress takes on a professional’s physical health.

“This year’s results reiterate that stress remains a significant concern for South African professionals and needs to be taken seriously.

"None of us are immune to its effects,” says Justine Lacy, clinical executive at Profmed. “For me, what stands out this year is that while professionals are open to exploring new ways to manage their stress, the majority (60%) still prefer in-person mental health support, while almost a quarter are comfortable with text-based support.”

Key trends in the 2024 Profmed Stress Index:

Younger professionals and women report higher stress levels – Millennials (30–39) and professionals aged 50–69 experience the highest levels of stress. Women report higher stress levels than men, largely due to balancing multiple roles at work and home.

Healthcare professionals and educators among the most stressed – Long hours, emotional burnout, and a lack of support systems contribute to heightened stress levels in these fields.

Financial concerns drive stress – Economic uncertainty, inflation, and job security are the top contributors to stress, highlighting the need for financial resilience among professionals.

Workload and work-life balance remain major concerns – High workloads and difficulty maintaining a work-life balance continue to be significant stressors.

Self-isolation on the rise – Many respondents report withdrawing from social interactions when experiencing stress, a concerning trend that has increased from previous years.

Lacy adds, “We know men and women deal with stress differently. Women often seek emotional support by talking through their experiences, while men are more likely to turn to escape activities like exercise for relief. Understanding these differences can help us tailor better mental health support systems.”

Bridging stress support

The survey results also highlight how professionals are increasingly open to digital solutions for stress management. However, a generational divide persists, with older members preferring in-person contact, while younger professionals are more comfortable with digital and text-based support.

There’s a definite advantage in face-to-face sessions with a mental health professional,” says Lacy. “But that shouldn’t stop anyone from seeking support, even if it is only a screen-to-screen consultation.”

As the largest restricted medical scheme designed exclusively for professionals, Lacy says Profmed uses the annual Stress Index to monitor stress trends and enhance member support.

“We know that managing stress effectively prevents long-term health complications. That’s why we continuously explore ways to help our members,” says Lacy. “In line with this commitment, we are excited to introduce our new Amplifier benefit next month, designed to provide additional support in managing stress and overall wellbeing through the power of technology we all have access to.”

Lacy says the 2024 Profmed Stress Index elevates the urgent need to keep addressing workplace stress, financial strain, and mental-health support for professionals.

“With stress levels on the rise, proactive intervention remains essential for long-term health and wellbeing,” Lacy concludes.