Why this lease choice matters for landlords and long-term property performance

Choosing the right lease structure is an important decision that can influence the long-term performance of a rental property investment.

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While many landlords focus on attracting tenants and generating income, the level of responsibility they assume for managing the property can have a significant impact on its day-to-day operation.

Whether opting for a managed or unmanaged lease, understanding how responsibilities are allocated can help investors balance control, convenience and compliance while supporting the long-term success of their rental portfolio.

“A rental property is a business asset,” she says. “The decision is whether you want to run that business yourself, or appoint someone to run it on your behalf.”

What an unmanaged lease really means

In an unmanaged lease structure, the rental agency’s role is concentrated at the outset. This includes pricing guidance, marketing the property, screening and qualifying tenants, negotiating the lease, securing the deposit and conducting the legally required incoming inspection.

Once the lease is signed and the tenant takes occupation, ongoing management shifts back to the landlord.

That means rental collection, maintenance co-ordination, inspections, renewals, communication and compliance administration all sit with the owner.

In practice, this includes issuing rental receipts, ensuring municipal accounts and levies are paid timeously, conducting outgoing inspections within the prescribed legal window before expiry, and reconciling and repaying deposits – including interest – in accordance with legislation.

Savage says this structure works well for landlords who want direct oversight of their asset.

“An unmanaged lease gives you control over every moving part,” she explains. “You decide how maintenance is handled, how communication flows and how issues are resolved. For some investors, that level of involvement is exactly what they want.”

However, she cautions that self-management is not simply about collecting rent each month.

“There’s a rhythm to lease administration,” Savage says. “Inspections need to happen at the right times. Notices must comply with legislation. Deposits must be handled correctly. When it’s structured properly, it works very well – but it does require knowledge and consistency.”

What changes under a managed lease

A managed lease includes all of the placement services described above, but extends into full administrative and operational oversight for the duration of the agreement.

Under this structure, the agency continues to collect monthly rental and service payments, deducts the agreed management fee, and transfers the balance to the landlord. Regular financial statements are issued, and the full lease file – including invoices, receipts and correspondence – is maintained for record purposes.

Maintenance co-ordination also shifts to the managing agent. This typically involves obtaining quotations, appointing contractors, arranging access with the tenant, documenting work with before-and-after photographs, and signing off on completed repairs. In emergency situations, decisions can be made swiftly to prevent further damage.

Renewals and terminations are similarly structured. Notices are issued in line with the Consumer Protection Act, lease extensions are negotiated and documented, and outgoing inspections are conducted. Municipal accounts and service deposits are reconciled, and tenant deposits are repaid in accordance with legislative timelines.

But Savage says the real value of a managed lease is not only procedural – it is strategic.

“Administration is the foundation,” she explains. “But beyond that, there’s performance management. Rental escalations need to be handled correctly. Renewal negotiations require timing and market awareness. Maintenance decisions can influence tenant retention and long-term asset value.”

She adds that for landlords who prefer a more arms-length approach – or who manage multiple responsibilities elsewhere – professional oversight can both reduce friction and improve performance without removing visibility.

“Managed doesn’t mean disengaged,” says Savage. “It means the operational component is handled methodically and in alignment with the broader investment strategy, while the landlord is kept informed at every stage.”

Choosing the right fit for your portfolio

For Savage, the decision between managed and unmanaged is not about which model is superior.

“It’s about clarity of responsibility,” she says. “A rental property will only perform as well as the systems behind it. The important thing is knowing exactly who is responsible for what – and making sure those responsibilities are carried out consistently.”

When that clarity is in place, the focus shifts from administration to performance, and from process to long-term strategy – and that’s where rental success lies.