Western Cape honours top agri workers at 2025 Prestige Awards

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) has recognised outstanding agri workers at the 2025 Western Cape Prestige Agri Awards (WCPAA) Gala, highlighting the contributions of individuals who support the province’s agricultural output and rural communities.

2025 WCPAA Overall Winner - Shannon Robertson

Launched in 2002 by the Hex Valley Table Grape Association as the Farm Worker of the Year Competition, the WCPAA has grown into one of South Africa’s key platforms for recognising agricultural skill and dedication. This year saw 1,393 participants—a 150 increase from 2024—reflecting broader participation across the sector.

Minister highlights worker contribution

Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, commended finalists and winners: "Agri workers are the heartbeat of our province’s agricultural economy.

"Their commitment sustains food security, supports the economy, and strengthens rural communities. Through the Prestige Agri Awards, we honour these hardworking men and women whose contributions help the Western Cape continue to grow and feed the nation."

Competition categories

The awards cover eleven categories across the agricultural value chain, including General Worker, Irrigation Specialist, Animal Production, and Middle Management. Regional winners and those with Best Potential advance to the provincial round. The final competition took place at Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute on 30 September 2025, with 167 finalists.

2025 winners

• General worker: Buron Kleynhans

• Driver: Selton Johnson

• Irrigation specialist: Kerneels Oncker

• Animal production: Ashley Bottom

•Technical operator: Kaylin Samson

• Social development: Clarissa Saroon

• Agri-processing: Jacqueline Lukas

• Administrative personnel: Xongile Masungwini

• Foreman/woman: Ngonidzashe Nyaunga

• Junior management: Lugelo Ntamane

• Middle management: Jacobus van der Linden

• Best potential: Jacqueline Lukas

• Overall winner 2025: Shannon Robertson

Overall winner

Shannon Robertson, assistant livestock manager at Boschendal near Franschhoek, said: "This award shows that women have a place in agriculture and can lead with confidence and determination. I hope other young women see this and know that they, too, can make a difference in this sector."

Skills development

Since 2004, the WCDoA’s Farm Worker Development Sub-Programme has supported agri worker training and career development, helping participants gain skills to meet evolving industry needs.

The 2025 awards were supported through R1, 085 517,96 in sponsorships, enabling the event and associated prizes.