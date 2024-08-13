WomensMonth: WAS Laboratory’s Merecia Smith on pioneering wine analysis

In celebration of Women’s Month, we interview Merecia Smith, founder of WAS Laboratory, the Western Cape’s first black-owned wine analysis lab. Smith’s journey from a general worker at Spier to launching her own laboratory is a testament to her dedication and growth in the winemaking industry.

Merecia Smith, Founder, WAS Laboratory

Launched with support from Spier, including crucial financial and administrative backing, WAS Laboratory has become a key player in wine analysis.

Here, Smith shares her experiences, challenges, and the vision driving her success.

Can you tell us about your journey from starting as a general worker at Spier to launching your wine analysis laboratory?

I joined Spier in 1998 as a general worker and first started working in the wine analysis laboratory four years later. Through hard work and accuracy, I rose through the ranks, from being an assistant to ultimately becoming the lab's manager in 2018. With Spier's support, I launched my business, Wine Analytical Services (WASLab) in July 2019.

What inspired you to start WAS Laboratory, and what were some of the biggest challenges you faced in the process?

My love and passion for the job inspired me to start my own lab. One of my biggest challenges is the SANAS 17025 accreditation that we've initiated but are unable to finalise due to the financial investment. Some of our biggest challenges as a small business remain the financial costs of technical equipment and building our client base.

How has the support and mentorship from Spier helped you in establishing and growing WAS Laboratory?

Initially, I found the idea of leaving full-time employment to launch my own business rather intimidating. However, I felt reassured by the support Spier was willing to offer me to help get my business off the ground. Spier provided WAS Laboratory with accounting and administrative services, allowing me to focus on my lab work. Over the next few years, mentoring from Spier staff will help me gain the business know-how I need to operate independently.

What key qualities and practices do you believe are essential for ensuring a high-performing laboratory?

I believe the key qualities to ensure a high-performing lab are accuracy, reliability, trustworthiness, and honesty. Speed is valued too -- at the busiest times of the year, we're often expected to return results within a single day.

Can you explain the importance of wine analysis in the winemaking process and how your laboratory contributes to producing high-quality wine?

Our laboratory plays a crucial role in the winemaking process. Through the nearly 20 tests we perform routinely on wine samples, our lab results provide vital scientific information that enables winemakers to make informed decisions. For example, the test results will help them decide whether they should add more sulphur or whether the wine needs more filtration to achieve greater clarity. We also test sugar, pH, and total acidity on grapes to help winemakers figure out when vineyards are ready for harvest.

I really enjoy doing analysis -- it's satisfying knowing that I'm helping to make good wine even better. The winemakers trust us -- they know they can sleep soundly because the analysis is in good hands.

What specific achievements or milestones are you most proud of since starting WAS Laboratory?

Our lab participates in monthly analyses organised by the SA Wine Lab Association where we evaluate two unknown samples and submit the results for checking by industry peers. I'm proud that our most recent results secured us the position of third-best Wine Laboratory in South Africa. Having this external evaluation of the quality of our services is important -- it gives us credibility and shows that we are doing a good job.

As a successful entrepreneur, how do you balance the demands of running your business with your personal life, and what strategies do you use to maintain this balance?

The laboratory schedule is impacted by high-volume seasonal analysis, so it's important to set boundaries and manage expectations. I encourage my team to work smart to ensure they have time for their families.

How do you see WAS Laboratory impacting the wine industry in the Western Cape, and what are your future goals for the business?

Now that I've hit my stride with Spier as our main client, I'm already looking to grow the business by bringing on new customers. With the help of a consultant, we're approaching small cellars nearby. With more work, I would be able to expand my team, continue to grow the business, and update the laboratory with the latest equipment and skills training.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to start their businesses, especially in fields that are traditionally male-dominated?

Work hard and stay focused. Don't let anyone deter you from your goals.