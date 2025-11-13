Vaal River City: A landmark investment opportunity in a mixed-use urban hub

This incentive supports the formal proclamation of the townships and unlocks the potential of bulk infrastructure funding from National Treasury. Service Level Agreements (SLAs) are in the final stages of approval, with limited inputs remaining before final sign-off, ensuring that the groundwork for development is fully aligned with municipal requirements.

R42, also known as Barrage Road Intersection – newly completed interchange for the VRC Development (completed: February 2025)

Infrastructure and traffic planning are also progressing well. The final traffic study has been approved by Emfuleni Municipality, and efforts are underway to align the road layout with existing servitudes, including the cancellation and de-proclamation of affected roads. Discussions with the Department of Roads and Transport remain active to secure the completion of the key link road, and the proposed extension to Sharpeville Extension 2. These extensions have been incorporated into the Bulk Funding of Infrastructure (BFI) application, demonstrating strategic foresight in regional connectivity planning.

Water and bulk services are advancing in parallel. The Water Use Licence has reached Phase 3, with public participation launched on 27 August. Engagements with local community associations are ongoing, and feedback is being incorporated to ensure sustainable and community-aligned development. Updated bulk services layouts, including phased connection points, have been submitted for Council approval, while Rand Water’s legal team continues to review proposed relaxation of control lines to facilitate efficient service delivery.

Engagements with Sasol regarding the gas line and servitude traversing the development have been constructive, with action plans in progress to finalise solutions that will ensure safety, compliance, and uninterrupted development.

The overall programme for VRC is being baselined to align with phased implementation and procurement schedules, with construction activities expected to commence in early 2026. While some activities have been affected by Council approval delays, proactive risk mitigation measures are in place to maintain delivery timelines. The Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency (GIFA) submission has been rescheduled to February 2026, allowing for further alignment and refinements identified in August.

With approvals secured and infrastructure planning advancing, Vaal River City represents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of a transformative urban development. With its strategic location, comprehensive planning, and phased rollout, VRC offers an ideal platform to create lasting value. Early engagement allows investors to secure prime positions within a thriving mixed-use community, positioning themselves at the forefront of one of the region’s most promising and high-potential developments.

For investment inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact az.oc.yticrevirlaav@ofni. For marketing enquiries, please contact az.oc.yticrevirlaav@gnitekram. Website: https://vaalrivercity.co.za.




