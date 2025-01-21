BizTrends2025: The Platinum Club’s El Broide on why data-driven insights and creativity will shape the future of PR

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the public relations (PR) industry is undergoing a transformative shift. With the rise of advanced data analytics and an ever-increasing emphasis on personalisation, 2025 is set to be the year where humanised, data-driven approaches take centre stage. This evolution is not only necessary but inevitable.

El Broide, managing director at The Platinum Club, explains why data-driven insights and creativity will shape the future of PR(Image supplied)

In 2024, we saw a significant push toward data-driven strategies in PR.

Companies heavily invested in tools to acquire data, but what many still struggle with is how to properly track, analyse, and apply that data in meaningful ways.

This challenge has created an opportunity for PR agencies to step up and bridge the gap.

By leveraging big data, agencies can provide clients with deeper insights into their target audience’s behaviour.

This not only sharpens campaign precision but also enhances the personalisation of messages.

The key to impactful PR in 2025 lies in balancing the science of data with the art of storytelling.

Gamechangers

Data tells us what the audience wants, but humanising that information—turning it into meaningful, relatable content—is what builds lasting connections.

Tools capable of offering real-time insights will be game-changers in 2025.

We’re moving beyond just collecting data to truly understanding it.

This means not only knowing who your audience is but also anticipating their needs and desires.

When we understand the ‘why’ behind the numbers, we can craft campaigns that resonate on a deeper level.

Personalisation: The real gamechanger

However, personalisation is the real game-changer.

Audiences today expect brands to speak directly to their needs and values.

A generic, one-size-fits-all approach simply won’t cut it.

A more meaningful and targeted message can go a long way.

When campaigns feel personal and authentic, they leave a lasting impact. That’s what builds trust, loyalty, and, ultimately, brand advocacy.

PR is about connection

This hyper-focused, data-backed approach doesn’t just strengthen connections with target audiences—it also ensures campaigns remain highly relevant and newsworthy.

By crafting messages that are aligned with current trends, audience preferences, and market demands, brands significantly boost their chances of capturing media attention.

Journalists and media outlets are more likely to engage with stories that feel timely, relevant, and tailored to their readers or viewers.

Data allows us to pinpoint those sweet spots, ensuring our campaigns resonate both with the public and the media.

That’s why, despite the focus on data, the importance of maintaining a human touch in PR must be emphasised.

At its core, PR is about connection.

Blend data with humanity

Data gives us the tools to understand our audience, but it’s empathy, creativity, and authenticity that turn that understanding into meaningful engagement.

In 2025, the most successful PR campaigns will be those that blend data with humanity.

With humanised, data-driven strategies leading the way, 2025 promises to be a year of transformation for PR—one where technology and storytelling work hand in hand to deliver unparalleled results.