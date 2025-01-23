Construction Trends
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2025 Trends | View newsletter, Previous years 2024 1st newsletter, 2024 2nd newsletter | 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Retail


ICT


Finance, Entrepreneurship


Energy & Mining


#BizTrends2025: Sustainable demolition is key for circular construction

By Kate Bester
23 Jan 2025
23 Jan 2025
The demolition industry has come a long way from the days of wrecking balls and rudimentary techniques. Today, it stands at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and strategic planning, playing a pivotal role in shaping a circular construction economy and rejuvenating urban environments. Modern demolition is defined by precision, safety, and efficiency, underpinned by cutting-edge tools and techniques.
Kate Bester is project and contracts Manager at Jet Demolition
Kate Bester is project and contracts Manager at Jet Demolition

High-reach excavators, remote-controlled demolition machines, and multi-processor attachments are just a few examples of advanced equipment revolutionising the field.

These technologies not only enhance safety but also minimise environmental impact through controlled, targeted actions.

For example, selective demolition allows for the removal of specific structural components while preserving others, reducing waste and supporting material recovery.

Dust suppression systems, noise-reducing equipment, and non-explosive demolition agents further underscore the industry's commitment to sustainability and community well-being.

Contributing to the circular economy

The integration of sustainable practices into demolition aligns with the principles of the circular economy, where the focus shifts from waste to resource recovery.

We prioritise material salvage and recycling, systematically sorting materials on-site to maximise reuse opportunities.

Concrete, metal, and wood are repurposed or recycled, contributing to reduced landfill use and a lower carbon footprint.

Deconstruction, an alternative to traditional demolition, disassembles buildings methodically to recover valuable materials.

This approach not only diverts significant waste from landfills but also provides a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for clients.

Although this method may be more costly to execute, in the right applications, the value of the recovered and re-used elements outweighs the cost of works.

Transforming urban environments

Demolition is a vital tool in the transformation of urban environments.

From facilitating adaptive reuse of existing structures to clearing the way for modern, sustainable buildings, it underpins urban rejuvenation.

Emerging technologies such as drones enable detailed assessments and precision planning, ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and safely.

Through strategic planning and execution, demolition is instrumental in reshaping urban spaces.

Projects involving the removal of outdated infrastructure often incorporate forward-looking strategies like rezoning and green building certifications, fostering sustainable urban growth.

Looking ahead

The future of demolition lies in the continued adoption of cutting-edge methodologies, smart technologies, and green demolition techniques.

Robotics, for instance, offers a safe alternative for hazardous environments, while non-explosive demolition agents reduce noise, dust, and debris, making projects more community friendly.

Drones are set to become staples in pre-demolition planning, offering unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

Moreover, as global construction trends point toward a doubling of material use by 2060, the demolition sector's role in mitigating environmental impact will become even more critical.

By embracing circular economy principles and advancing technological adoption, the industry will drive sustainable growth.

Sustainability and innovation

Sustainability is not just an objective; it is a responsibility.

From on-site assessments for end-of-life industrial planning to advanced safety, health, environment, risk, and quality (SHERQ) management systems, we ensure every project contributes positively to the environment and society.

By integrating innovative solutions and circular economy practices, we are redefining the demolition industry’s role in construction.

As we continue to innovate, our vision remains clear: to lead with sustainable, safe, and efficient practices that pave the way for a greener, more resilient future.

Read more: sustainability, demolition, circular economy, Jet Demolition, Kate Bester
Share this article
NextOptions

About Kate Bester

Kate Bester is project and contracts Manager at Jet Demolition. Jet Demolition has been undertaking industrial demolition works since 1994, and is the leading, largest, and most technically advanced demolition company in Africa. It offers in-house, full-range demolition services, including advanced mechanical solutions and controlled implosions. It actively pursues ongoing development of skills and equipment suited to the changing needs of the industry. Jet Demolition is a technically based company, with various staff members holding MSc, BSc, and BTech Degrees, as well as National Diplomas, in various engineering fields. This expertise gives it the technical foundation to successfully engineer solutions for large and complex demolition projects and furthermore fuels its drive to deliver quality projects safely. Jet Demolition strives to offer its clients innovative and technical solutions to demanding demolition challenges.

NextOptions
Let's do Biz