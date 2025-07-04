Sprinkler systems: Reducing fire fatalities and property damage by 87%

Sprinkler systems are a proactive measure to mitigate the risk of fire-related incidents, providing early detection and suppression, reducing the spread of flames and smoke. Unfortunately, sometimes unscrupulous installers cut corners.

This is why peer reviews by independent certified engineers are so valuable, as they ensure that the fire-protection system meets all necessary regulations.

This is according to ASP Fire chief executive officer Michael van Niekerk.

“Often, a developer installs the bare minimum sprinkler system, which is fine for certain uses. But if a tenant starts using the building for something more combustible, like storing plastic instead of steel, the system may no longer be adequate,” notes van Niekerk.

This underscores the need for involving certified fire engineers in the design process to ensure the system is tailored to a building’s specific use.

While there are requirements for certified engineers to sign off on fire-protection systems, van Niekerk warns about the risk of sub-standard installations in commercial buildings, which increase fire-risk potential and raise personal safety concerns.

"Sprinkler systems significantly reduce the risk of injury and death during a fire. They can control or extinguish a fire before it spreads, giving occupants more time to evacuate safely.

"Buildings with sprinkler systems have an 87% lower death rate due to fire, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)," says van Niekerk.

These systems also minimise property damage by controlling the fire early, not only protecting the building structure but its contents, such as equipment, inventory, and sensitive data.

Many building codes and regulations, such as the National Building Regulations Act, require the installation of sprinkler systems in commercial buildings. Compliance with these regulations is not only a legal obligation but also a moral responsibility to ensure the safety of occupants.

Buildings with properly installed and maintained sprinkler systems are less likely to have insurance cover withdrawn due to the risk of extensive fire damage being significantly reduced.

"By controlling fires quickly, sprinkler systems minimise downtime and allow businesses to resume operations faster, which is crucial for maintaining revenue and reputation," concludes van Niekerk.

