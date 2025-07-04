South Africa
Construction Materials & Equipment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sprinkler systems: Reducing fire fatalities and property damage by 87%

    Sprinkler systems are a proactive measure to mitigate the risk of fire-related incidents, providing early detection and suppression, reducing the spread of flames and smoke. Unfortunately, sometimes unscrupulous installers cut corners.
    7 Aug 2025
    7 Aug 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    This is why peer reviews by independent certified engineers are so valuable, as they ensure that the fire-protection system meets all necessary regulations.

    This is according to ASP Fire chief executive officer Michael van Niekerk.

    “Often, a developer installs the bare minimum sprinkler system, which is fine for certain uses. But if a tenant starts using the building for something more combustible, like storing plastic instead of steel, the system may no longer be adequate,” notes van Niekerk.

    Source: Supplied. ASP Fire chief executive officer, Michael van Niekerk.
    Source: Supplied. ASP Fire chief executive officer, Michael van Niekerk.

    This underscores the need for involving certified fire engineers in the design process to ensure the system is tailored to a building’s specific use.

    While there are requirements for certified engineers to sign off on fire-protection systems, van Niekerk warns about the risk of sub-standard installations in commercial buildings, which increase fire-risk potential and raise personal safety concerns.

    "Sprinkler systems significantly reduce the risk of injury and death during a fire. They can control or extinguish a fire before it spreads, giving occupants more time to evacuate safely.

    "Buildings with sprinkler systems have an 87% lower death rate due to fire, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)," says van Niekerk.

    These systems also minimise property damage by controlling the fire early, not only protecting the building structure but its contents, such as equipment, inventory, and sensitive data.

    Many building codes and regulations, such as the National Building Regulations Act, require the installation of sprinkler systems in commercial buildings. Compliance with these regulations is not only a legal obligation but also a moral responsibility to ensure the safety of occupants.

    Buildings with properly installed and maintained sprinkler systems are less likely to have insurance cover withdrawn due to the risk of extensive fire damage being significantly reduced.

    "By controlling fires quickly, sprinkler systems minimise downtime and allow businesses to resume operations faster, which is crucial for maintaining revenue and reputation," concludes van Niekerk.

    .

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz