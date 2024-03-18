Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Energy & Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa eyes key role in global shift toward battery-powered future

    18 Mar 2024
    18 Mar 2024
    The world's reliance on batteries is growing rapidly, encompassing everything from vehicles to electronics and energy storage. This trend could position South Africa as a major contributor, says Oscar van Antwerpen, head of geological consulting firm Minrom.
    A lithium processing plant in Africa
    A lithium processing plant in Africa

    Van Antwerpen emphasises that battery minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite are essential to this transition. Yet, he expresses concern about South Africa achieving its renewable energy goals. The updated energy plan targets and over 100GW of new capacity by 2050, but battery storage solutions are a crucial factor in realising these ambitions.

    Navigating the solar transition: Choosing safety, sustainability and performance
    Navigating the solar transition: Choosing safety, sustainability and performance

    , Sungrow  11 Mar 2024

    "Demand for these minerals has skyrocketed," states van Antwerpen, noting the expansion of e-mobility and renewable energy sectors. "Consumers need to understand the implications. It affects technological innovation, the availability of electric cars, and even our ability to overcome the ongoing energy crisis."

    He also stresses that the price and supply of battery minerals directly influence the adoption and affordability of green energy technologies.

    "Consumers invested in switching to cleaner energy sources and efficient storage solutions should be informed about the complexities within the battery mineral mining industry; these minerals are central to a sustainable transition," he adds.

    Lithium development

    There has been a dramatic change in how minerals like lithium are used in recent years. "While it has well-known applications in medicine, its role in powering a cleaner future is now paramount," he says.

    Copper, vital for wiring, is another sought-after mineral as the shift to electric vehicles accelerates. Van Antwerpen's central question is how to responsibly satisfy surging global demand. This is where his company, Minrom, plays a key part in providing specialised geological expertise to locate and ethically develop mineral deposits.

    "We prioritise maximising resources with minimal environmental impact," says van Antwerpen.

    "Our team works across Africa, including countries like Namibia, the DRC, and Madagascar, to identify and responsibly extract these critical materials," he explains.

    The battery revolution is far from over. With African companies aiming to meet global demands responsibly, South Africa could emerge as a significant force in the green energy landscape.

    Read more: copper mining, just energy transition, critical minerals, lithium mining
    NextOptions

    Related

    Critical minerals are all the elements needed to produce the batteries and catalysts in the renewable energy value chain. Source: Paul-Alain Hunt/Unsplash.
    Anglo diversifies into critical minerals with Finland battery deal
    12 Feb 2024
    Image source: mohamed abdelghaffar from
    Lithium Fire Report: A global roadmap for lithium investors
    8 Feb 2024
    Mining Indaba comes to Cape Town with a focus on the just energy transition. Source: Microsoft Designer/Lindsey Schutters
    Mining Indaba sustainability series to discuss energy transition and justice
    31 Jan 2024
    Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in the DRC, Zhao Bin visited some of the infrastructure projects in December 2023. Source:
    DRC revisits China mining deal for $7bn infrastructure investment
     29 Jan 2024
    Dorcas Nhlapo, Senior Audit Manager, BDO South Africa
    Copper is the unsung hero of the energy transition
     19 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Mining critical minerals will depend on creative funding solutions
    #BizTrends2024: Mining critical minerals will depend on creative funding solutions
     8 Jan 2024
    Eni announces the introduction of gas into the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility moored in Congolese waters. Source: Eni
    SA’s largest onshore LNG project shows forward momentum in gas sector for 2024
     3 Jan 2024
    Source: Brett Sayles/Pexels
    This is how the government is tackling the transmission crisis
     27 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz