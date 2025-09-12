Subscribe & Follow
South Africa's current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in second quarter
South Africa's current account deficit widened to 1.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2025, from a revised 0.6% deficit in the first quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday, 11 September 2025.
In rand terms the current account deficit rose to R82.8bn ($4.72bn), from a revised R47.8bn in the first three months of the year.
The trade surplus narrowed to R177.1bn in April-June from R211.0bn in January-March, as the value of goods exports decreased more than that of imports, the South African Reserve Bank said in a statement.
