Sex Expo's OOH campaign sees some artwork banned by the City of Cape Town

Just as in 2023, the City of Cape Town has decreed some of the artwork from the Sex Expo’s Out of Home (OOH) advertising campaign too risqué.

This follows several complaints brought to the City says a statement by the Sex Expo.

The Expo, which takes place in the Mother City next week, from the 27 to 30 June, says its “street poster artwork was just a bit too spicy for the City of Cape Town”.

As a result, only a select portion of the artwork will make it onto Cape Town’s street poles, with the more daring pieces left out.

Sex Expo undeterred

The Sex Expo says that despite this minor hiccup, it is undeterred.

“Known for its emphasis on sexual health, wellness, and education, the Expo remains committed to creating a fun, inclusive, and immersive environment,” it states.

The event is for over-18 consenting adults who want to explore the world of sex in a non-judgmental space.

2023 complaints on the street pole advertising

Last year the Expo also had complaints regarding its OOH campaign. The complaints were raised by South Africa’s first Idols winner in 2002, Heinz Winckler.

Following his complaints, only days before the event, Winckler and local city councillors demanded the removal of the ‘semi-nude’ bottom posters. They also put pressure on the street pole advertising supplier to do so.

However the campaign had been presented to and approved by the City of Cape Town before rolling out, and official City of Cape Town stickers were provided for them.

As a result of his complaints penile artist Pricasso created a portrait of Heinz Winkler, sporting a tiny winkie, swinging on a street pole removing The Sex Expo posters.