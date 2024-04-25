Seaton Estate: Over R100m sales in 10 days

In a positive turn of events, Seaton Estate announced the momentous success of its latest release of stock in a new precinct.

Source: Supplied. Geoff Perkins of Collins Residential.

Within a few days, this exclusive enclave vanished from the market, sparking excitement among homebuyers seeking their ideal residence within the North Coast's premier luxury destination, Seaton Estate.

The recent release of new land within Precinct H featured 63 stands starting at R1m and sold out over the Easter weekend, propelling sales of R100m in just 10 days.

"These rapid sales have propelled the total of Seaton Estate sales beyond the R800m mark, solidifying our position as an unrivalled offering in residential property," stated Geoff Perkins of Collins Residential.

"The overwhelming demand for this latest precinct speaks volumes about the enduring allure of Seaton Estate, the exceptional lifestyle it promises, and the strong demand for property in the North Coast.

"It is reminiscent of the swift sell-out we experienced with two previously launched precincts. This not only reshaped the landscape but also underscored the market's voracious appetite."

With an impressive 93% of its land sales already spoken for, Seaton Estate continues to redefine real-estate norms.

International interest remains high, with buyers as far as Switzerland, Germany and the USA securing their slice of paradise during this period. This unprecedented sales spree defies current market trends, highlighting the insatiable demand for premium real estate in the North Coast region.

Source: Supplied.

"While the current semi-migration trend exists in SA, it's crucial to recognise the positive stories unfolding in our country, particularly on KZN’s North Coast, where we continually witness a growing number of national and international buyers leaving their mark.

"These international buyers, in particular, are not only individuals with ties to South Africa but also those who have visited for leisure or business and have fallen in love with the region's offerings," Perkins says.

Prime location and key attractions

Several factors favour Seaton Estate, with its prime location being the most prominent. Cradled in a corridor of excellence, it is now a bustling centre of economic revival and development.

Adding to this will be one of the most significant travel and tourism developments in South Africa - Club Med South Africa Beach and Bush, a stone’s throw from Seaton Estate. It is also to be developed by Collins Residential (and partners), which serves as testament to the strong reputation of the development company.

Another one of the main attractions of Seaton Estate is its access to the 1km stretch of Christmas Bay pristine beach, complemented by nearby blue flag beaches at Blythedale, Willard, and Thompson’s Bay in Ballito.

A notable fact is that despite the ongoing tribulations faced with water quality by nearby municipalities, the status of the beaches on the North Coast however remain perfect, further underscoring the good water quality within the Ilembe district and reinforces that the beaches in this region meet international standards.

"Seaton Estate's success reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence," affirms Perkins.

"We're not merely selling properties; we're shaping lifestyles and fulfilling dreams. With each milestone, we reaffirm our dedication to offering the epitome of coastal living for discerning homeowners.

"As our track record demonstrates, Seaton is primed for investment and stands as the pinnacle of the North Coast," concludes Perkins.

Some speculate that this pocket of excellence is primed to become KZN's wealthiest mile.