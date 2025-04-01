Saudi's Jameel Motors enters South Africa as distributor of Changan cars

Saudi Arabia's Jameel Motors has signed a deal to distribute China-based Changan Automobile's SUVs, sedans, pickups and new energy vehicles in South Africa, the companies announced on Monday, their first foray into the country.

File photo: People visit the Changan Automobile booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, on 19 April 2021. Reuters/Aly Song/File Photo

South Africa is the largest automotive market in sub-Saharan Africa, with new vehicle sales totalling more than 500,000 in 2024 and growing demand for affordable vehicles with the latest technology.

Changan will become the latest Chinese carmaker to tap the South African market, already home to state-owned Chery Automobile, BYD, Great Wall Motor and Baic Motor, which are counting on their affordable prices to attract buyers.

Automotive distributor Jameel Motors, owned by Saudi Arabia's Abdul Latif Jameel Group, will initially focus on the distribution of Changan and Deepal products. The vehicles are expected to be available for purchase in the fourth quarter, the companies said in a statement.

Changan offers sedans, SUVs and pickup combustion engine vehicles such as the Hunter, while Deepal focuses on new energy vehicles.

The initial ranges that will be launched this year include the electric SUV Deepal S07, SUV CS75 Pro, Hunter pickup truck and the Alsvin sedan.