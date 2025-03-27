German auto supplier Mann+Hummel launches SA plant

German-based manufacturer of liquid and air filter systems, intake systems and cabin air filters Mann+Hummel has opened a manufacturing plant in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

In its initial phase, the 3200sqm facility will be the epicenter of Mann+Hummel's supply to the local commercial vehicle, passenger car and off-highway and industrial aftermarket industries.

A manufacturing hub in Southern Africa is the culmination of a project that started in 2016 when Mann+Hummel identified South Africa, the largest automotive market on the continent of Africa, as a suitable location to lay down roots in Africa.

The first major milestone was the foundation of a Sales Office followed by the establishment of an Aftermarket Distribution Center serving southern Africa.

The new plant will commence operations in March 2025, with numerous jobs created for the skilled local workforce from inception. The number of employees will further increase as production ramps up to full, three-shift capacity.

This facility will be responsible for producing high-performance filters for commercial vehicles, passenger cars and off-highway and industrial vehicles.

Solar power will be used extensively in the day-to-day operations of the plant. In keeping with the company’s sustainable production ethos, it will also employ the 3R initiatives: reduce, re-use and recycle to ensure minimal environmental impact.

“This plant in South Africa is a key milestone in Mann+Hummel Africa’s business growth strategy, and this investment shows our clear commitment to supporting our customers in this market,” said Kurk Wilks, president and CEO of Mann+Hummel, at the opening ceremony.

“Aligned with our ‘in the region, for the region’ approach, regional production of our products offers our customers more competitive and responsive choices offering more value to their customers”.