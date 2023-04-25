SA's BELA Bill needs reevaluation, says education analyst Dr Corrin Varady

According to education analyst and CEO of Idea, Dr Corrin Varady, the BELA Bill should be revisited to address concerns raised during extensive public consultations and committee hearings. He believes scrutiny of its provisions is essential to rectify these issues.

Varady points out that South Africa in general and the Department of Basic Education in particular has a strong track record of developing regulations that often have minimal impact on desired outcomes.

“The Bill must not only outline necessary changes but also provide a detailed implementation plan, especially considering the substantial R15bn budget. Less haste to get the Bill signed will result in less waste.”

Additionally, he argues that the Bill is consistent with the old-guard view of education in conflating multiple high-level issues into one policy package and should therefore be considered in parts.

“For instance, while I support the Bill’s provision for compulsory schooling from Grade R to Grade 9 to ensure the fundamental right to basic education for all children, I am concerned about the potential futility of this policy without concomitant enhancements in education quality.

“Merely increasing attendance without addressing the underlying issues will be tantamount to putting more children through a production pipeline of incompetence.”

“While the education sector is embroiled in high-level debates, we are failing to develop solutions to critical issues impacting learners’ daily lives, such as improving content mastery and providing adequate revision materials,” he emphasises.

“BELA is a prime example of a distraction from our core challenges. Since its introduction in 2022, it has diverted attention from addressing South Africa’s persistent low literacy rates and poor educational outcomes.

“Passing the Bill is a superficial achievement compared to the monumental task of transforming our education system.”

“The BELA Bill has ignited a much-needed conversation about the state of education in South Africa. As the country works towards achieving education for all, it is imperative that policymakers and stakeholders collaborate to find solutions that address the systemic challenges facing the sector. The BELA Bill could be a catalyst for meaningful change, but only if it is carefully crafted and implemented,” concludes Varady.