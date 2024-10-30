Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Mesh TradeSAICAJNPRAICPA & CIMAAfriGISUCT Graduate School of BusinessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Finance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager: Lethu Zulu returns to lead hedge funds

    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager has appointed Lethu Zulu as head of hedge funds, which came into effect Tuesday, 1 October 2024. In this role, Zulu will oversee both local and global hedge funds, managing all aspects of the asset class.
    Source: Supplied. Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager's new head of hedge funds, Lethu Zulu.
    Source: Supplied. Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager's new head of hedge funds, Lethu Zulu.

    He is returning to Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager, having previously worked with the firm from February 2016 to November 2021.

    Zulu brings an impressive track record and deep expertise to his new position. He previously served as portfolio manager of global and specialist portfolios at Alexforbes Investments, where he headed up manager research for global and specialist managers across various asset classes, including hedge funds, equities, and fixed income.

    Zulu is a Master’s degree candidate in Computational and Applied Mathematics from the University of the Witwatersrand and has completed the Programme for Management Development at the University of Cape Town.

    During his previous tenure at Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager, Zulu was responsible for screening, research, due diligence, and monitoring asset manager funds across all asset classes.

    He was a member of the investment committee that reviewed and selected funds for client portfolios, including traditional long-only (local and global) and private markets. In addition, he contributed to the model portfolio group for specialist building block portfolios, assisting in asset allocation and manager selection.

    His comprehensive experience in portfolio management and manager research positions him well to tackle the dynamic challenges of managing hedge fund portfolios at Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager.

    Darryl Moodley, chief executive officer of Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager, expressed his confidence in Zulu's appointment, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Lethu Zulu back to the team.

    "His breadth of expertise and proven leadership in the hedge-fund space will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our alternative investments offering.

    "Lethu's appointment reaffirms our commitment to bringing top talent on board to ensure we remain at the forefront of delivering innovative investment solutions for our clients."

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz