Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager: Lethu Zulu returns to lead hedge funds

Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager has appointed Lethu Zulu as head of hedge funds, which came into effect Tuesday, 1 October 2024. In this role, Zulu will oversee both local and global hedge funds, managing all aspects of the asset class.

Source: Supplied. Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager's new head of hedge funds, Lethu Zulu.

He is returning to Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager, having previously worked with the firm from February 2016 to November 2021.

Zulu brings an impressive track record and deep expertise to his new position. He previously served as portfolio manager of global and specialist portfolios at Alexforbes Investments, where he headed up manager research for global and specialist managers across various asset classes, including hedge funds, equities, and fixed income.

Zulu is a Master’s degree candidate in Computational and Applied Mathematics from the University of the Witwatersrand and has completed the Programme for Management Development at the University of Cape Town.

During his previous tenure at Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager, Zulu was responsible for screening, research, due diligence, and monitoring asset manager funds across all asset classes.

He was a member of the investment committee that reviewed and selected funds for client portfolios, including traditional long-only (local and global) and private markets. In addition, he contributed to the model portfolio group for specialist building block portfolios, assisting in asset allocation and manager selection.

His comprehensive experience in portfolio management and manager research positions him well to tackle the dynamic challenges of managing hedge fund portfolios at Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager.

Darryl Moodley, chief executive officer of Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager, expressed his confidence in Zulu's appointment, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Lethu Zulu back to the team.

"His breadth of expertise and proven leadership in the hedge-fund space will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our alternative investments offering.

"Lethu's appointment reaffirms our commitment to bringing top talent on board to ensure we remain at the forefront of delivering innovative investment solutions for our clients."