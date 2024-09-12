Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager bolsters leadership team with key promotions

Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager has announced key changes within its leadership and investment team, reinforcing its commitment to developing talent and driving strategic growth.

Source: Supplied. Willem Le Roux, portfolio manager of Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager. Source: Supplied. Preanka Naidoo, leader of Sanlam's Multi-Manager’s institutional strategy.

Willem le Roux has been appointed as portfolio manager, and Preanka Naidoo has been promoted to head of corporate solutions, both within the multi-manager team.

Willem le Roux brings over 17 years of experience in investment and finance to his new role. A qualified actuary, he was previously principal investment consultant at Simeka.

“I am excited to join Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager and contribute to the company’s focus on delivering high-quality investment solutions while making a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet,” said le Roux.

Preanka Naidoo, who has been with Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager for two years as a portfolio manager within the Glacier Invest Discretionary Fund Manager (DFM), will now lead the multi-manager’s institutional strategy in her new role. She holds a BCom in economics and finance from the University of Cape Town and an MCom (Finance) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

“I look forward to embracing the challenges of this position and making an impact aligned with our business goals of empowering clients to invest with confidence,” she stated.

Source: Supplied. Moipone Pitso, junior investment analysts to the local and global manager research teams. Source: Supplied. Coco-Chanel MacMinn, junior investment analyst to the local and global manager research teams.

The Multi-Manager team is also pleased to announce the appointments of Moipone Pitso and Coco-Chanel MacMinn as junior investment analysts to the local and global manager research teams, respectively.

Both are graduates of the Fezeka Graduate Programme, an Asisa initiative designed to support young black female talent and address the gender gap in asset management. Moipone has a BCom in investment management and banking and a BCom Honours in financial economics and investment management, both from the University of the Free State.

Coco-Chanel has a BCom in investment management from the University of Stellenbosch and a BCom Honours in economic analysis of financial markets from the University of Cape Town.

Both Moipone and Coco-Chanel are currently CFA level 1 candidates.

These appointments reinforce Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager’s commitment to leadership excellence, growing talent and fostering transformation and industry diversity, and driving forward its strategic vision. The appointments to the investment team will also ensure continued, superior service to the business’ clients, both within the Multi-Manager and its DFM offerings.