Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeCity Lodge HotelEdge GrowthAICPA & CIMASAICAOnPoint PRSA SharesRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Finance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager bolsters leadership team with key promotions

    12 Sep 2024
    12 Sep 2024
    Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager has announced key changes within its leadership and investment team, reinforcing its commitment to developing talent and driving strategic growth.
    Source: Supplied. Willem Le Roux, portfolio manager of Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager.
    Source: Supplied. Willem Le Roux, portfolio manager of Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager.
    Source: Supplied. Preanka Naidoo, leader of Sanlam's Multi-Manager’s institutional strategy.
    Source: Supplied. Preanka Naidoo, leader of Sanlam's Multi-Manager’s institutional strategy.

    Willem le Roux has been appointed as portfolio manager, and Preanka Naidoo has been promoted to head of corporate solutions, both within the multi-manager team.

    Willem le Roux brings over 17 years of experience in investment and finance to his new role. A qualified actuary, he was previously principal investment consultant at Simeka.

    “I am excited to join Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager and contribute to the company’s focus on delivering high-quality investment solutions while making a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet,” said le Roux.

    Preanka Naidoo, who has been with Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager for two years as a portfolio manager within the Glacier Invest Discretionary Fund Manager (DFM), will now lead the multi-manager’s institutional strategy in her new role. She holds a BCom in economics and finance from the University of Cape Town and an MCom (Finance) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

    “I look forward to embracing the challenges of this position and making an impact aligned with our business goals of empowering clients to invest with confidence,” she stated.

    Source: Supplied. Moipone Pitso, junior investment analysts to the local and global manager research teams.
    Source: Supplied. Moipone Pitso, junior investment analysts to the local and global manager research teams.
    Source: Supplied. Coco-Chanel MacMinn, junior investment analyst to the local and global manager research teams.
    Source: Supplied. Coco-Chanel MacMinn, junior investment analyst to the local and global manager research teams.

    The Multi-Manager team is also pleased to announce the appointments of Moipone Pitso and Coco-Chanel MacMinn as junior investment analysts to the local and global manager research teams, respectively.

    Both are graduates of the Fezeka Graduate Programme, an Asisa initiative designed to support young black female talent and address the gender gap in asset management. Moipone has a BCom in investment management and banking and a BCom Honours in financial economics and investment management, both from the University of the Free State.

    Coco-Chanel has a BCom in investment management from the University of Stellenbosch and a BCom Honours in economic analysis of financial markets from the University of Cape Town.

    Both Moipone and Coco-Chanel are currently CFA level 1 candidates.

    These appointments reinforce Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager’s commitment to leadership excellence, growing talent and fostering transformation and industry diversity, and driving forward its strategic vision. The appointments to the investment team will also ensure continued, superior service to the business’ clients, both within the Multi-Manager and its DFM offerings.

    Read more: Sanlam, University of Stellenbosch, ASISA
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz