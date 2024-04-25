Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICASA SharesGreenCapeNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PRIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Finance News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA introduces bank deposit insurance scheme

    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    South Africa marked a milestone in banking security on Monday, 1 April, 2024, by rolling out a comprehensive Deposit Insurance Scheme.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (Codi) is a subsidiary of Sarb and an integral part of the country’s financial-sector safety net, which
    safeguards deposits of eligible individuals with coverage of up to R100,000 per depositor in case of a bank failure.

    Despite only representing approximately 23% of total deposits by rand value, it will still encompass 90% of all depositors in terms of quantity.

    Given that South Africa has experienced 13 bank failures over the last three decades - including the collapse of African Bank Limited in 2014 and that of VBS Bank in 2018 - this milestone marks the culmination of intense research and dialogue aimed at safeguarding bank depositors and bringing further confidence and stability to the financial sector.

    The achievement brings SA's banking system in line with those of other G20 nations.

    The Deposit Insurance Scheme's funding originates from banks, who pay premiums/levies equating to 0.215% annually of covered deposits.

    Additionally, banks will extend liquidity to the Codi through an interest-bearing loan equivalent to 3% of covered deposits.

    Read more: African Bank, South African Reserve Bank, Bank Zero
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied. African Bank chief executive officer, Kennedy Bungane.
    R600m to be paid to funders of legacy African Bank
    11 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    #SARBMPC: Central bank eyes late 2024 for cuts amid uncertainties
     28 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    #SARBMPC: The ‘Waiting Game’ continues - property industry to practise patience
    28 Mar 2024
    Source:
    #SARBMPC: High Street Auctions director cites challenges for property sector revival
    28 Mar 2024
    Source:
    #SARBMPC: Inflation concerns and stagnant lending rates dampen South African property market revival prospects
    28 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. African Bank chief executive officer, Kennedy Bungane.
    African Bank’s Kennedy Bungane earns prestigious recognition
    25 Mar 2024
    Source: Reuters. Central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
    South African president extends central bank governor's term, appoints new deputy governor
     15 Mar 2024
    Brave Group secures top position in client satisfaction
    Brave GroupBrave Group secures top position in client satisfaction
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz