Retail awards

The Canal Walk Retailer of the Year award, which comes with R30,000 in Canal Walk gift cards, was presented to Silki, a locally founded skincare brand that has distinguished itself through expert-led customer service and science-backed products.



Canal Walk Shopping Centre honoured its top-performing retailers at its Retail Excellence Awards 2025, held at Century City Conference Centre, recognising their retailers who have delivered exceptional customer service and retail performance throughout the year.

The Best New Stores & Refurbishments category recognised retailers who have invested in creating outstanding shopping environments.

Winners included Bootlegger, Château Gâteaux, Flight Centre, JD Sports, Jet, L'Occitane en Provence, Markham, Paul, Reebok, Silki, Skechers, Sterns and The Fix.

Category winners, recognised for excellence in their respective retail sectors, included @home, ABSA Bank, ASICS, Birkenstock, Bogart Man, Bossa, Browns The Diamond Store, Checkers, Clicks, Destinations by Frasers, Edge for Men, Freedom Adventure Park, J&M Famous Biltong, Lego, Nicci Boutique, Old School, Sunglass Hut, Ted Baker, The Donut Center, Vodacom and Yuppiechef.

Commitment to the retail community

The awards, which have become a cornerstone of Canal Walk’s commitment to supporting its retail community, acknowledge the dedication, innovation and service standards that make the shopping centre a premier destination for Cape Town shoppers.

Mandy Bellamy, general manager of Canal Walk, says the awards were established to recognise and celebrate retailers who consistently go above and beyond for their customers.

“These awards acknowledge the retailers who deliver exceptional experiences every single day,” says Bellamy.

Bellamy explains that supporting retailers throughout the year is a priority for Canal Walk.

“The awards are one element of how we recognise excellence, but we work closely with our tenants year-round to ensure they have the platform and support they need to succeed. When our retailers perform well, our customers benefit from better experiences and more diverse offerings.”

“When we’re selecting winners, we look at multiple factors: trading performance, customer service excellence, how proactive the retailer is in engaging with customers, and the overall value they bring to the Canal Walk experience. It’s our way of saying thank you to the tenants who make this centre what it is.”

Local skincare brand takes top honour

Founded in 2021 by Mena and Martin Kooger, Silki has built its reputation on personalised skincare advice delivered by qualified somatologists.

The store uses MEICET skin analysis technology to assess customers’ skin concerns and recommend tailored routines based on actual data.

For the team at Silki, winning Retailer of the Year validates their approach to building genuine relationships with customers through expert guidance. “We’re going to use the gift cards to reward our loyal customers and welcome new ones,” says Mena.

“It’s our way of showing appreciation and making skincare more accessible for everyone who chooses to support a local brand.”

The win comes at an exciting time for Silki, which plans to launch skincare ranges for teens, tweens and men over the next 12 months, alongside bio-tech skincare innovations designed for the South African market.

“What makes retailers like Silki stand out is their commitment to genuine expertise and personalised service,” says Bellamy.

“Their customers receive professional guidance that makes a real difference. That level of care and attention creates loyalty and trust, which ultimately benefits everyone who shops at Canal Walk.”

“The diversity of our winners reflects the strength of our retail offering,” adds Bellamy.

“From established international brands to homegrown businesses, from fashion to food to financial services - excellence comes in many forms at Canal Walk, and these awards celebrate all of them.”