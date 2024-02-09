Reboost keeps rising with new TVC

The energy drink brand, Reboost, is on a new mission to motivate the corporate risers and shakers of Mzansi with its first 30-second commercial directed by Fausto Becatti and produced by Bioscope Films.

The ad opens in a call centre as staff head to their desks to begin another day. But soon, we are thrust into a race as the call centre agents vie for pole position to claim the 'Agent of the Month' bonus. "This energising spot celebrates the ambition of all South Africans doing what they must to keep rising for their dreams, families, and businesses. The brief was to energise our audience and have some fun along the way – and I believe we've done that," says creative director, Jonathan Lavender.

The energy category is well known for all things adrenaline and extreme. Reboost sees its place in the market a little differently. "The strategy behind this new campaign aims to position Reboost as the brand that helps you rise with a sense of purpose and gives you a boost when you need it; your wingman to help take you over the line at work and in life," says head of marketing, Ian Jeffrey.

Hellosquare was awarded the integrated accounts for both Reboost Energy and Coo-ee soft drinks earlier this year. "We've had a longstanding relationship with Hellosquare as our digital agency on Reboost, and we've seen more and more ambition from them to take our brand to the next level. We value that relationship and are looking for more of it on Reboost through the line, says Paul Wepener, chief growth officer at BevCo.

Hellosquare managing director, Jade Carlisle says: “Just like The Race, we’re excited to compete at the highest level with our new commercial and integrated campaign and shake up the energy drinks category”

The 30” film can be viewed on Youtube: Keep Rising!