Pressure Cooker Studios's dedicated commercial team will elevate your brand

Music and Audio Studio Pressure Cooker Studios know how to capture the vision for your commercial. Creative executive officer James Matthes says:

“We create the sound for ‘that thing’ you need. We think about a project’s entire audio journey holistically, with your creative vision as the cornerstone for every decision we make along the process. Speaking music and sound can be difficult, so we take what’s in your head and make it real. You don’t have to know exactly what it is that you’re looking for, you just have to know what you want to feel and we will handle the rest.”

They understand the importance of having a dedicated team to service brands and agencies in the advertising industry.

Commercial oroducer Chloe Ellis says: “As we are a full-service music and sound design studio. In addition to original music composition, we provide high-quality audio services such as final mix, sound design, and voice over recordings for agencies and clients all over the world. We offer talent sourcing for VO artists, singers or session musicians. With a dedicated technical team in the studio we are able to offer seamless remote sessions. We also have an extensive collection of customisable music in our Pressure Music Catalogue, which is the next best thing to original music, for those jobs under pressure that do not allow for original composition from any of our award-winning in-house Composers. And of course, we meet deadlines, each and every time”.

The dedicated commercial duo commented on what their previous work experiences brings to their current roles at Pressure Cooker Studios, and how the studio does things differently:

Chloe: With a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, I've been involved in various production phases from pre-production to post. This background allows me to offer valuable insights and advice during pre-production, easing the pressure off post-production tasks. We integrate music and audio services under one roof, providing clients with a single point of contact for their entire audio post-production process. This unique setup fosters direct collaboration between our audio engineers and composers, streamlining the workflow.We also consider ourselves a pre-production studio, we love getting in early on a project to bring it to life in collaboration with you. Find out more about how we can elevate your pitch.

Alex: My experience across multiple roles in the audio-post realm has provided me with a solid foundation both technically and for creative problem-solving. It’s been a wild ride and it’s great to be able to focus my knowledge on such an exciting and creative part of the industry. Having so many “pressure cookies” working in the business means that we have a large and diverse skill set that allow for more innovative approaches to audio production. It also means we are able to tackle larger and more challenging projects with the same force and sharpness.

And Chloe talks to the value they offer their clients: “We take pride in our team's wealth of experience and expertise, always striving to enhance our clients' audio projects. Our client-centric approach ensures we deliver precisely what they need, and our dedication to quality ensures we exceed their expectations. Our commitment to clients is evident through our rapid response policy, ensuring queries are addressed within 15 minutes. We maintain open lines of communication, keeping clients informed at every stage of the process. Moreover, we prioritise delivering high-quality services while creating a welcoming environment for clients in our studio.”

Chloe Ellis (commercial producer) concludes: “Having a focused team allows us to expand and grow without compromising on quality.”

Pressure Cooker Studio’s award-winning and diverse commercials reel should speak for itself. Get in touch with them to elevate your commercial.

Contact details:

www.pressurecookerstudios.co.za

az.oc.soidutsrekoocerusserp@ofni

+27 (21) 419 4719

9th Floor, Thibault House,

2 St. Georges Mall,

Cape Town, South Africa