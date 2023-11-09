Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP is ready to Govern South Africa!

Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP is ready to Govern South Africa!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Potential world first fossil discovery made at R336 road upgrade

    3 May 2024
    3 May 2024
    A unique and significant fossil bed, believed to be unprecedented in South Africa and potentially the entire world, has been unearthed during the South African National Roads Agency Limited's upgrade of the R336 Kirkwood-Addo Road in the Eastern Cape. The discovery features a perfectly preserved section of a 145-million-year-old forest.
    Incredibly well-preserved plant fossils have been found in the Kirkwood area where Sanral is upgrading the R336. Source: Dewald Wilken
    Incredibly well-preserved plant fossils have been found in the Kirkwood area where Sanral is upgrading the R336. Source: Dewald Wilken

    The fossilised trees are remarkably found in their original living positions, accompanied by leaf litter and soil with signs of ancient worm burrows. Researchers have already identified at least two potential new plant species awaiting further classification.

    "Some of the leaves were so well preserved that the spore cases (sporangia) on the underside of the ferns could be seen," explained palaeontological consultant Dr Dewald Wilken, who stumbled upon the site on 13 April 2023. "But the perfect leaf preservation is only part of this find."

    Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses the media at the Sanral briefing
    With e-toll saga closed, infrastructure projects gain momentum

      10 Apr 2024

    Further intrigue lies in the contrasting preservation techniques found at the site. The trees have undergone silicification, while the leaf litter shows both imprints and carbonisation – a combination that baffles scientists due to the vastly different processes involved.

    To Dr Wilken's knowledge, this mix has never been observed anywhere else in the world.

    The site also holds multiple fossil layers, chronicling cycles of lush vegetation, catastrophic floods, and regrowth. This treasure trove of prehistoric life is now under investigation by paleo-botanist Dr Rose Prevec at the Albany Museum in Makhanda.

    'Immense potential'

    Potential world first fossil discovery made at R336 road upgrade

    The R336 road upgrade project area rests on the fossiliferous Kirkwood Formation, leading to the inclusion of palaeontological monitoring throughout construction. Dr Wilken stresses that the area holds immense palaeontological potential.

    Sanral, responsible for the R275m road project, has played a crucial part in this discovery. "We are proud to be part of this big discovery which not only contributes to education and research in South Africa but globally as well," says environmental coordinator Nenekazi Songxaba.

    This find highlights a commitment to environmental awareness and the potential rewards of collaboration between infrastructure development and scientific discovery.

    Read more: SANRAL, infrastructure development, road upgrade
    NextOptions

    Related

    Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses the media at the Sanral briefing
    With e-toll saga closed, infrastructure projects gain momentum
     10 Apr 2024
    Minister Zikalala at the MOU signing on day 2 of SIDSSA
    #SIDSSA24: Infrastructure symposium emphasises transformation
     19 Mar 2024
    Sanral invests R2bn in Eastern Cape road maintenance
    Sanral invests R2bn in Eastern Cape road maintenance
    19 Mar 2024
    Rubber bitumen being applied for a spray seal application
    Recycled rubber paves the way for sustainable roads in South Africa
    7 Mar 2024
    KwaTshatshu construction project site
    Sanral project empowers local contractors in South Africa
    1 Mar 2024
    Source: © Transnet Cape Town Terminal. The Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) 2024 sees the official partnership between the Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) and the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and a collection of its members as implementation partners
    Association of African Exhibition Organisers partners on the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    The role and responsibilities of leaders in SA&#x2019;s construction industry
    The role and responsibilities of leaders in SA’s construction industry
     29 Dec 2023
    Map of affected area.
    R2bn construction on N3 will cause traffic disruption and bring relief
    9 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz