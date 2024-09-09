HR Career Advice
    Issued by Pnet
    3 Dec 2024
    3 Dec 2024
    Welcome to the latest edition of the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, where you can gain data-driven insights into South African online labour market trends.
    Pnet Job Market Trends Report - November 2024

    The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition, we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view of what is hot and happening in the local job market. 

    Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. The latest report unpacks “2021–2024 Salary Trends Uncovered: Who’s Winning and Losing?”: Pnet explores salary offer trends to uncover which professionals have seen significant pay increases and which roles have experienced a decline, shedding light on the evolving dynamics of South Africa’s job market.

    Download the full report here


    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
