Pam Golding shines at the International Property Awards

Pam Golding Properties has again received global acclaim by being awarded Best International Real Estate Agency 2023-2024 at the International Property Awards’ glittering gala event held in London last month.

The global accolade has been awarded to the company four times in recent years, while the firm has earned the title Best Real Estate Agency in South Africa 2023-2024 (for over 20 offices) - an award achieved 16 times.

A world-renowned mark of excellence, the International Property Awards platform celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property- and real-estate industry.

The awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arab States, Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, the UK and USA. Participants enter at their relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced and expert panel of independent professionals who cover the entire range of property disciplines.

The highest-scoring winners from each region are automatically entered into the overall International Property Awards, which ultimately determines the world’s finest property companies.

Consistency counts

Says Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group: “We are again honoured to receive this global award, competing against the best real estate agencies from all the regions around the world, and hot on the heels of being judged Best Real Estate Agency in South Africa.

“Underpinning our ongoing success as a business at these prestigious awards is the fact that we consistently strive to deliver the highest standards of service excellence, professionalism, innovation, flexibility, design and quality, across all aspects of our organisation – factors taken into account by the International Property Awards’ highly-qualified panel of judges.”

To date, Pam Golding Properties has won a total of 77 awards and has a well-established reputation as a market leader and internationally recognised and respected real-estate brand.

This year the company’s International Property Awards (2023-2024) include:

International: Global winner of Best International Real Estate Agency; over 20 offices

Best Real Estate Agency; over 20 offices; and Best Real Estate Website South Africa: Best Real Estate Agency; over 20 offices; and Best Real Estate Website

Adds Golding: “First and foremost is our focus on maintaining a customer-centric approach, as at the heart of our success is the fact that our agents and staff foster long-term relationships with clients – both sellers and buyers.

"Also of critical importance is our continued investment in technological advances across a variety of integrated, omni-channel marketing strategies by means of a broad range of platforms and skill-sets, through to the successfully concluded transaction.

“Credit in achieving these awards is due to the contribution of every one of the 2,500 people in the group, including agents, staff, branch managers, franchisees and our head-office support-staff in marketing, IT, training academy, and legal-, finance-, and referrals department.

“With more than 300 of our own offices in Africa and internationally, and as Savills' exclusive residential real estate partner on the African continent – a leading property company with over 700 offices worldwide, our reach extends across all continents, to the benefit of our clients who are located in all corners of the globe."