    On-site search is your highest intent channel. Most e-commerce sites still treat it as a utility.

    E-commerce teams invest heavily in paid acquisition, SEO and conversion optimisation. Yet one of the most powerful channels is often overlooked: internal site search.
    Issued by Bluegrass Digital
    23 Feb 2026
    23 Feb 2026
    On-site search is your highest intent channel. Most e-commerce sites still treat it as a utility.

    At Bluegrass Digital, we recently explored the value of search while working on our latest ecommerce build. Our analysis revealed clear behavioural differences between users who engage with search and those who do not.

    Visitors who use search are not just navigating. They are telling you exactly what they want, and our data shows they are far more engaged than other users:

    • Spend three times longer on site than non-search users
    • Generate more than double the page views
    • Have a bounce rate almost half that of non-search users
    • Account for a disproportionate share of engaged sessions

    These findings demonstrate that internal search is one of the highest intent touchpoints on any ecommerce site.

    Why this matters for e-commerce brands

    High intent users are a premium audience. They explore, compare and make decisions. Ignoring how they interact with internal search is leaving engagement and potential revenue on the table.

    As Mark Hawkins, director at Bluegrass, explains:

    "Internal search is where intent meets behaviour. A visitor using search has already signalled they know what they want. Ensuring they find it quickly and efficiently can be the difference between a purchase and a lost opportunity."

    The technology behind effective search

    The performance of internal search depends on technology and architecture. A flexible CMS like Umbraco allows brands to integrate the search solution that matches their business needs. This could be:

    • Built-in search like Umbraco Examine for simpler catalogues
    • External search engines like Meilisearch, Algolia or Elasticsearch for larger or multi-market catalogues

    Each option has trade-offs in speed, relevance control and filtering capabilities.

    For example, on a recent build for Allens Hire, a leading UK events and equipment hire company, Bluegrass integrated Meilisearch within Umbraco. The result was a search experience that delivered:

    • Faster indexing and response times
    • More relevant results tailored to user queries
    • Flexible filtering for complex catalogues

    The outcome was that users found products faster, engagement increased, and the platform could scale to support a growing catalogue.

    Key takeaways for e-commerce teams

    Internal search is not just a utility. It is a critical behavioural signal and a driver of engagement. Analytics clearly show that search users are more invested, more exploratory and more likely to convert.

    E-commerce teams who optimise search and invest in the right technology are not only improving user experience but also unlocking the full value of the traffic they already have.

    Read more: Mark Hawkins, Bluegrass
    Bluegrass Digital
    We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
