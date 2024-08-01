Olympus Sandton achieves stratospheric sales success

The landmark Olympus Sandton residential and retail development has achieved a phenomenal R940m in sales just days after its luxury apartments were launched for public purchase on 27 February 2025, with 295 apartments sold by the close of the public sales launch weekend.

Olympus Sandton is being developed by Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT), South Africa’s leading real estate investment trust (REIT), in partnership with Tricolt, a premier developer specialising in high-end residential projects. It is the latest development in Sandton Summit, where Growthpoint is shaping its vision to create South Africa’s premier walkable mixed-use precinct. At the high-profile junction of Sandton/Katherine Drive and Rivonia Road, Sandton Summit is anchored by Discovery’s iconic head office building (co-owned by Growthpoint 55% and Zenprop 45%). Adjacent to this landmark, along Rivonia Road, the Olympus Sandton high-rise residential development will elevate fine living in vibrant Sandton, setting a new benchmark with 512 state-of-the-art apartments across its two towers.

The development’s first 24-storey residential tower, The Athena, is nearly sold out with 227 of its 288 apartments already secured by eager buyers.

Tim Kloeck, chairman of Tricolt reports, “Olympus Sandton sales are exceeding all expectations. In response to the overwhelming demand, we are pleased to announce the immediate release of apartments for sale in the second tower, The Apollo. Tricolt brings its expertise in world-class residential living to this landmark project.”

The first 68 of The Apollo’s 224 apartments were snapped up swiftly on release.

Neil Schloss, head of Asset Management: South Africa at Growthpoint Properties, adds, “The exceptional sales momentum has accelerated the Olympus Sandton development timeline, and we can confirm that construction of both towers should commence in the latter part of 2025 and early 2026. The development’s sales success exemplifies Growthpoint's strategic approach to unlocking maximum value from prime real estate assets through strategic, market-aligned development and partnerships.”

Kent Gush from Kent Gush Properties states, “I have been selling property for 40 years in Sandton and Olympus has been the most incredible success story of my career.”

Olympus Sandton offers a variety of premium residences, with prices ranging from R1.49m to R7.2m for studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Penthouses are available from R14m to R45m.

The sales team notes that buyers report Olympus Sandton’s most compelling features are its prime position in vibrant Sandton Summit, offering effortless connectivity, premier amenities and a dynamic neighbourhood. Also enticing buyers is Olympus Sandton’s 360-degree skyline splendour with unmatched views across Johannesburg from the 24-storey tower, which will become the highest point in Sandton. Olympus Sandton’s elevated dining from Marble Hospitality Group, served with the breathtaking panoramas from around The Athena’s entire 18th floor, is a distinctive drawcard, as is the next-level ground-floor curated fancy foodie grocery experience from Pantry by Marble.

Beyond location and lifestyle, Olympus Sandton is a design icon - a landmark envisioned by award-winning Architects Clark Hopkins Clark. With cutting-edge, eco-friendly design, it redefines green luxury, offering smart, sustainable living at its finest.



