YouthMonth: Nokuthula Khumalo, driving innovation in health education at Elastoplast

Meet Nokuthula Khumalo, brand manager for Elastoplast South Africa, who brings her passion for health and wellness to this trusted healthcare brand. Heading for four years at Beiersdorf, she drives innovative marketing campaigns, like the recent digital initiative with rugby legends Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche, educating kids on wound care.

Source: Supplied. Nokuthula Khumalo, brand manager at Elastoplast.

Can you please introduce yourself and your role at Elastoplast?

Nokuthula Khumalo, brand manager for Elastoplast, South Africa. I am a health and wellness enthusiast and its such perfect fit for me to be working on Elastoplast, which Is a healthcare brand.

What initially attracted you to join the company?

Beiersdorf is a global organisation and I was attracted to working for the group as the company’s brands are world class. I love the company values (care, trust, courage and simplicity). I also loved the prospect of the exciting opportunities for marketing professionals and the opportunities for growth within the group.

Could you tell us about a recent campaign or initiative that Elastoplast has launched, and what impact it has had?

Elastoplast has recently launched an exciting digital campaign in May and stars local legends Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche. The dynamite (yet relatable) stars are substitute teachers for the day, teaching kids all about the importance of taking care of grazes, minor cuts and sports injuries. From the rugby field into the classroom space, our heroes introduce educational wound-care topics in each bi-weekly episode.

So many South African children (and families) are rugby super-fans and it’s a connecting, vibrant part of our country’s togetherness and sporting culture. Rugby heroes, Ox Nche and Eben Etzebeth were used as ‘substitute teachers’ in a fun and engaging initiative to teach kids about what to do when they get injured on the playground.

The campaign drives education and puts Elastoplast's medical wound-care offerings into consumers' hands but brings fun and playfulness to medical education in a way that resonates with a broader audience from children to parents and sports junkies.

The Honour Roll products are Elastoplast Fabric Roll Plaster (1M and 3M), the heroes’ first choice in protecting wounds, providing support and fixation, helping to brace strains and injuries and securing dressings.

What do you believe are the key challenges facing the healthcare industry today, particularly in the context of wound care and first aid?

I think the key challenge is around knowledge on how to care for wounds and what products to use for which wounds or injury.

How does Elastoplast approach innovation in its products and services, especially concerning advancements in wound-care technology?

Elastoplast approaches innovation in wound-care technology with a focus on comprehensive wound protection and tailored solutions. It emphasizes the importance of plasters in supporting the entire wound-healing process, shielding skin from external threats like water, contamination, and infection. Their specialised products are designed not only to resist water but also to remain breathable and flexible, ensuring they adhere smoothly to the skin without causing discomfort.

This approach addresses different wound types — from scrapes to cuts — by offering plasters suited to each scenario's specific needs. By integrating these features, Elastoplast ensures optimal healing conditions, minimising risks such as infection and promoting faster, effective recovery.

What advice would you give to young professionals aspiring to enter the healthcare or consumer products industry, based on your experience?

Be curious, and passionate about constantly learning.

Always keep an open mind.

Stay flexible/agile.

Looking ahead, what future trends or developments do you foresee in the healthcare products sector, particularly related to wound care?

We are seeing a rise in medical expertise, as a result we will see more specialised product offerings. There is also a trend where patients are being kept in hospital for shorter periods than before, this means that at-home wound-care management is on the rise.

Finally, what excites you most about working at Elastoplast, and what do you hope to achieve in your role moving forward?

Elastoplast is a heritage brand, which is loved and trusted by many. It is a plaster brand I grew up with. It’s been exciting preserving the heritage and trusted quality of the brand but also ensuring that it remains relevant and top of mind to younger consumers. I look forward to seeing the brand continue to grow from strength to strength and know that – together with our partner agencies and our internal team - I made a meaningful contribution towards its continued success.