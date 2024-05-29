SAelections24: No load shedding on voting day

The statement highlighted Eskom’s commendable efforts to self-correct, stabilise, and strengthen the generation system, which have resulted in 62 consecutive days without load shedding. This achievement has garnered growing and overwhelming support from the public.
Eskom’s success is attributed to a strategic decision made in March 2023 to invest in heightened planned maintenance. This initiative has led to an improvement in energy availability across the fleet and a reduction in breakdowns.
Over the past eight weeks, Eskom has significantly cut down the amount of diesel used by the Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs).
Expressing confidence in Eskom’s work, Ramokgopa stated, “The Ministry remains confident that the work we have been leading over the past 12 months, supported by the many competent Eskom employees and its leadership team, will continue in the coming months and ultimately place the country on a firm foundation of energy security to support our inclusive economic growth and development agenda.”
These reassurances come at a crucial time as South Africans exercise their democratic right to vote, free from the worry of power interruptions.
