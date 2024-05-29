Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeLitha CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:07 - KNOW WHO YOU ARE VOTING FOR AND WHAT THEY STAND FOR.

The Weekly Update EP:07 - KNOW WHO YOU ARE VOTING FOR AND WHAT THEY STAND FOR.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #SAelections24: No load shedding on voting day

    29 May 2024
    29 May 2024
    Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, has dispelled fears of load shedding today, providing much-needed assurance to South Africans who are casting their votes in the National and Provincial Elections. The Ministry’s statement comes in response to a social media post that falsely claimed an imminent power outage. The post, described as a “factually incorrect and ill-guided political ploy,” was intended to mislead the country on the eve of the 7th General Elections.
    #SAelections24: No load shedding on voting day

    The statement highlighted Eskom’s commendable efforts to self-correct, stabilise, and strengthen the generation system, which have resulted in 62 consecutive days without load shedding. This achievement has garnered growing and overwhelming support from the public.

    Eskom’s success is attributed to a strategic decision made in March 2023 to invest in heightened planned maintenance. This initiative has led to an improvement in energy availability across the fleet and a reduction in breakdowns.

    Source: © Benoni City Times Spending in preparation for the upcoming elections could have had a positive impact on economic activity in April
    Load shedding suspension and upcoming elections see ‘positive mood’ in economic activity

    8 May 2024

    Over the past eight weeks, Eskom has significantly cut down the amount of diesel used by the Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs).

    Expressing confidence in Eskom’s work, Ramokgopa stated, “The Ministry remains confident that the work we have been leading over the past 12 months, supported by the many competent Eskom employees and its leadership team, will continue in the coming months and ultimately place the country on a firm foundation of energy security to support our inclusive economic growth and development agenda.”

    These reassurances come at a crucial time as South Africans exercise their democratic right to vote, free from the worry of power interruptions.

    Read more: load shedding, Eskom, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, #SAelections24
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Image source: photonphoto –
    #SAelections24: PoPIA and personal data of voters - parties warned against misuse
     1 day
    The Luvside LS Double Helix 1.0 turbines are the company's main design.
    Luvside brings vertical wind turbines to SA, scouting for local partners
     1 day
    Source: © 123rf Icasa rules in favour of DA against SABC on flag-burning election advertisement
    #SAelections24: Icasa rules in favour of DA's flag-burning advertisement
    2 days
    #SAelections24: A crucial turning point for rural development and land reform
    #SAelections24: A crucial turning point for rural development and land reform
     23 May 2024
    Why students should vote in the 2024 Elections
    FundiConnectWhy students should vote in the 2024 Elections
    22 May 2024
    Rogerwilco creates accurate content on Africa Check's Election Information Hub
    RogerwilcoRogerwilco creates accurate content on Africa Check's Election Information Hub
    22 May 2024
    Ministerial Energy Action Plan briefing on the update of generation performance and implementation of the Energy Action Plan. Eskom, Megawatt Park.
    Eskom shows signs of improvement, but challenges remain
     20 May 2024
    Former South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to his suppoters during the launch of the election manifesto of his new political party, uMkhonto we Sizwe, ahead of a general election on 29 May, at a rally in Soweto, South Africa, 18 May 2024. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    #SAelections24: Zuma disqualified from running for parliament, ConCourt rules
     20 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz