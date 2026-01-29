New report finds strong growth in AI use among SA adults

A new Google and Ipsos study shows growing AI use in South Africa, with many adults using the technology for learning, work and personal decision-making.

The report, titled Our Life with AI: Helpfulness in the hands of more people, indicates that 70% of adults in the country have used an AI chatbot, up 25 percentage points from 2023 and above the global average. Nine in ten respondents say they are interested in learning more about AI, pointing to strong demand for AI literacy.

Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa, says people are shifting from experimentation to regular use. He says users see AI as a tool to support learning, work and new opportunities across different sectors.

The findings suggest AI is increasingly being used in education and career development. Most respondents say AI helps them learn new concepts or understand complex topics, and a similar share sees it as useful in the workplace. More than half have used AI for everyday support such as planning and problem-solving, while many have used it to explore a new business idea, career change or to navigate major life decisions.

Public sentiment towards AI in education is broadly positive. A large majority believe AI is improving how people learn and access information, and many think school pupils, university students and educators are likely to benefit. Among those already using AI for learning or schoolwork, most report a positive impact on learning.

The survey also shows higher levels of optimism among people with direct experience of AI. Most respondents say they are more excited about the possibilities of AI than concerned about risks, with optimism rising among frequent users and those who report stronger knowledge of the technology.

Respondents expect both technology companies and the government to play a role in managing AI’s development. Many express confidence in technology firms to introduce AI responsibly, while a smaller but significant share says they trust government oversight. People are divided between prioritising regulation to protect affected industries and encouraging innovation in areas such as science and medicine. There is also support for government use of AI to improve public services, analyse complex data and strengthen cybersecurity.

At the same time, some respondents see risks for certain types of workers, particularly in manufacturing and skilled trades, while healthcare and social service roles are viewed as less likely to be negatively affected.