South Africa
Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedNSBC.AfricaOmni HR ConsultingCyril Ramaphosa FoundationThe Innovator TrustEdge GrowthSonja Smith Elite Funeral GroupXLinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New partnership aims to accelerate SA’s startup, SME growth

    The Technology Innovation Agency (Tia) and the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen support for South Africa’s innovators and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The partnership aims to create a more integrated ecosystem by combining Tia’s technology development and innovation expertise with Sedfa’s financial and business support mechanisms.

    Key initiatives under the MoU include the establishment of joint funds, shared pilot manufacturing facilities, and co-location projects to improve regional support, particularly in underserved townships and rural areas.

    “This MoU is a critical step in creating a seamless environment for small enterprises, including start-ups, cooperatives, and innovators,” said Loyiso Tyira, Tia board chairperson.

    “By pooling our efforts, we can harmonise support, reduce red tape, and ensure that technology-driven ventures have a clear pathway to market.”

    The collaboration will tackle common challenges faced by small enterprises, such as limited early-stage funding, access to technology, and specialised business support.

    Proposed joint initiatives include a Joint Early-Stage Venture Capital Fund of Funds and a Joint Seed Fund Programme, designed to unlock significant capital for promising ventures.

    Nonzuzo Makanda, Sedfa board chairperson, said the partnership would deliver on the agency’s mission to support MSME growth and provide innovators with end-to-end solutions.

    “This collaboration combines pre-seed funding with technology and innovation expertise, creating an enabling environment for commercialisation, economic inclusion, and job creation,” she said.

    The MoU reflects both agencies’ commitment to building a robust, responsive ecosystem that maximises opportunities for South Africa’s entrepreneurs.

    Read more: startups, SMEs, Technology Innovation Agency
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz