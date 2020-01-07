Namaqua Wines selects SIG as carton packaging supplier

Namaqua Wines has partnered with SIG as its preferred carton packaging supplier for its low alcohol wine selection. This is the first time the Namaqua company has invested in its own filling machine for aseptic carton packs, having previously used a co-packer to fill its wines.

Image supplied

With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Namaqua Wines has opted for a SIG Slimline Aseptic filling machine and has already started filling its wide range of low-alcohol wines into SIG SlimlineBloc 1,000 ml carton packs.

Namaqua is convinced that with this modern and fresh product and packaging concept, it will help to meet growing consumer demands and also boost its business.

Gabor Rapolthy, head of marketing and analytics at Namaqua Wines says, “By investing for the first time in our very own filling technology for aseptic carton packs, we aim to set the course for further growth, starting with our low alcohol wine range. We’ve been producing wines for more than 75 years and have the fastest-growing wine brand in South Africa for the past two years with our Raindance brand. Our close partnership with SIG will help us to continue our robust growth, increase production volume, and expand our presence in the South African market even further.”

By utilising its expertise in winemaking and working with local winemakers, Namaqua ensures its wines reflect the unique richness and characteristics of the region. Its winery offers a diverse portfolio, catering to a wide range of tastes and usage occasions. According to Namaqua Wines, they produce almost one in six litres of wine in South Africa.

Abdelghany Eladib, president and general manager of India, Middle East and Africa at SIG: “SIG has been established in South Africa for many decades and this new investment by Namaqua Wines is another step forward for us in the country. As a leading supplier of carton packaging for wine in South Africa, we’re looking forward to growing our partnership with Namaqua, starting with its low-alcohol wine selection.”