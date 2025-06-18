Mys Tyler Insights - South Africa Edition 2025 reveals body data of women

Social-commerce platform Mys Tyler has released Mys Tyler Insights - South Africa Edition 2025, a large-scale data report from over 20,000 women located in South Africa aged 18+...

Mys Tyler founder, Sarah Neill. Image supplied

Reportedly, the first of its kind report, the body data from Mys Tyler users, provides insights into what South African women actually look like.

With up-to-date body data for women hard to come by, Mys Tyler Insights serves as a reference point for industry and media alike and aligns with Mys Tyler’s broader mission to champion every body.

Mys Tyler founder, Sarah Neill said, “Women across the globe feel massively underrepresented by the fashion industry and the release of this data highlights the disparity between the sizing of South African women and what they’re being advertised and sold. We hope it acts as a “wake-up call” to the fashion industry and helps keep inclusion and diversity at the top of the agenda.”

The data suggests that:



More than 1 in 4 women (27.8%) in South Africa are considered “plus-size” (SA 42+ / UK18)



80% of women in South Africa are “mid-size” (SA 34-40 / UK 10-16) or “plus-size” (SA 42+ / UK18)



The average woman in South Africa wears a dress size SA38 / UK 14



The average woman in South Africa is 161.5cm (5'3")

