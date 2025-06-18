Retail Research
    Mys Tyler Insights - South Africa Edition 2025 reveals body data of women

    Social-commerce platform Mys Tyler has released Mys Tyler Insights - South Africa Edition 2025, a large-scale data report from over 20,000 women located in South Africa aged 18+...
    18 Jun 2025
    18 Jun 2025
    Mys Tyler founder, Sarah Neill. Image supplied
    Mys Tyler founder, Sarah Neill. Image supplied

    Reportedly, the first of its kind report, the body data from Mys Tyler users, provides insights into what South African women actually look like.

    With up-to-date body data for women hard to come by, Mys Tyler Insights serves as a reference point for industry and media alike and aligns with Mys Tyler’s broader mission to champion every body.

    Mys Tyler founder, Sarah Neill said, “Women across the globe feel massively underrepresented by the fashion industry and the release of this data highlights the disparity between the sizing of South African women and what they’re being advertised and sold. We hope it acts as a “wake-up call” to the fashion industry and helps keep inclusion and diversity at the top of the agenda.”

    The data suggests that:

  • More than 1 in 4 women (27.8%) in South Africa are considered “plus-size” (SA 42+ / UK18)
  • 80% of women in South Africa are “mid-size” (SA 34-40 / UK 10-16) or “plus-size” (SA 42+ / UK18)
  • The average woman in South Africa wears a dress size SA38 / UK 14
  • The average woman in South Africa is 161.5cm (5'3")
  • The average South African woman wears between a C & D cup

    Neill explains, “While there’s been a growing commitment to size inclusivity among many South African designers, mainstream fashion advertising and global runway shows continue to prioritise straight-size representation.

    As a result, over 80% of South African women still don’t see themselves reflected in these spaces. This lack of representation goes beyond visuals — it shapes real-world experiences and reinforces exclusion.”

    She continues, “When women don’t see themselves represented, it impacts not only their body image but also their shopping experience. Poor fit, limited options, and higher return rates are all symptoms of an industry that hasn’t embraced size inclusivity and these issues hurt both profitability and environmental sustainability. We hope this data serves as a wake-up call for the industry to prioritise greater representation and inclusivity.”

    Downloaded by 600,000+ women, Mys Tyler’s proprietary FIT Algorithm matches users with like-bodied fashion creators so they can see how clothes look on a body like theirs and can easily shop those looks directly through the app.

    The data

    This data is derived from an opt-in sample of over 20,000 women located in South Africa, aged 18+yrs, collected between 2020 and 2025.

    This data has been depersonalised and is being shared in aggregate form to provide an up-to-date source for the industry.

    Mys Tyler Insights - South African Edition 2025 is available via www.mys-tyler.com/insights.

