Momentum Health lands major Bonitas administration contract

Momentum Health will take charge of healthcare administration services for Bonitas Medical Fund. The tender marks the largest transfer of a medical scheme from one administrator to another in the industry's history.

Image credit: Momentum

Under the agreement, Momentum Health will oversee a comprehensive suite of administrative services.

The tender was awarded following a procurement process that focused on cost-effectiveness, service capability, governance, compliance and technological innovation.

Momentum Health reportedly demonstrated strong performance, offering a future-fit administrative model centred on efficiency, data integrity, and improved member experience.

Hannes Viljoen, Momentum Health CEO, said: “We are honoured to have been selected as the preferred healthcare administration partner for Bonitas Medical Fund.

“It represents a significant milestone for us and reinforces our position as a credible, trusted partner in South Africa’s evolving healthcare ecosystem.

“We look forward to contributing meaningfully to the scheme’s strategic objectives and the overall well-being of its members.

“We are particularly excited about having a positive impact on the health of more South Africans.

“This deal adds more than 750,000 beneficiaries under our administration, bringing the group’s health beneficiaries in Africa to over 3,3 million and worldwide to more than 25 million.

“We are strategically and operationally positioned to deliver value in a meaningful and impactful way.”

Bonitas is the second-largest open scheme in South Africa.

It believes that the appointment of Momentum Health creates future opportunities and potential synergies in the open market that could offer more value to the scheme’s members.

“We are delighted to cement this relationship with Momentum Health, who have demonstrated that they have the necessary capabilities to exceed expectations and support us in our strategic growth objectives,” said Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas.

“The performance of Bonitas in the past 18 months has exceeded all previous benchmarks, with over 80,000 new families successfully enrolled on the scheme and financial sustainability stronger than in previous years.

“We see this appointment as a strategic enabler to challenge the status quo – and drive value optimisation to continue leading the healthcare industry.

“Our aim is to optimise efficiencies, achieve mass enrolment, and meaningfully contribute to the shaping of private healthcare in South Africa.”