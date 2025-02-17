Moja Gabedi: From waste to a thriving community engagement hub

Once an unofficial rubbish dump and a hotspot for illegal activity, Moja Gabedi at 384 Festival Street in Hatfield has been transformed into a thriving community engagement hub thanks to the University of Pretoria’s (UP) Unit for Community Engagement. What was once an eyesore is now a lush urban garden, a centre for student learning and a safe, green haven for the local community.

A remarkable transformation

The rehabilitation of Moja Gabedi began in 2019 with a clean-up operation involving the removal of 3,000 tons of waste and the introduction of 3,000 tons of topsoil and 200 tons of compost. Trees were planted, gardens cultivated, and temporary structures erected to serve as therapy centres and community meeting spaces. Managed by Dr Eugene Machimana, head: Curricular Community Engagement in UP’s Department for Education Innovation, and site managers Innocent Chauke and Pontsho Masele, the project continues to grow, attracting students and community members alike.

Student-driven community engagement

In 2024 alone, 183 students from various disciplines – including the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (NAS), Faculty of Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Education – actively contributed to Moja Gabedi. Their work ranged from food production research and environmental rehabilitation to occupational therapy sessions for vulnerable members of the community.

“It is through collaborative community engagement initiatives that the University and community can transform other degenerative spaces and make them places of meaningful engagement,” Chauke says. “Students pursuing degrees in agriculture conduct their research on food production in the garden, while occupational therapy students conduct life-changing sessions with community members, helping them realise their full potential.”

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme has also played a key role, with students using the space for entrepreneurial projects that, in turn, provide financial support for Moja Gabedi. A Dutch non-profit organisation, The Breadhouse, has also launched a ‘Baketainer’ project on-site, converting shipping containers into a bakery that provides affordable bread to the local community.

The water system at Moja Gabedi is filtered by natural materials

Positive ripple effect

The transformation of Moja Gabedi extends beyond its physical landscape. The project has become a symbol of urban regeneration, drawing in over 622 community members in 2024 alone. The community members now have access to fresh produce, students have a unique hands-on learning environment, and the area has seen a significant reduction in crime.

“The Hatfield precinct is now a cleaner and safer space,” Masele says. “We’ve seen a notable decrease in criminal activity, and the homeless individuals who once occupied the site have been relocated to a nearby shelter.”

Beyond Moja Gabedi, UP students continue to engage in various community projects across the city, reinforcing the university’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development.

Looking ahead

With its existing achievements, Moja Gabedi is far from complete. Plans are in place to further develop the site as a hub for educational tours, workshops and small business initiatives.

“Our vision is to make Moja Gabedi a model for regenerating neglected urban spaces,” Chauke says. “With continued collaboration between the University and community, we can transform even more forgotten spaces into places of meaningful engagement.”



