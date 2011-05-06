Meridian Wine Merchants named SA's Top liquor Supplier

Meridian Wine Merchants has won The Advantage Award for Top Liquor Supplier overall in South Africa for 2023. This accolade reflects the company’s dedication to excellence in premium wine sales, marketing and distribution.

Image supplied

The recognition comes as part of the comprehensive 2023 Advantage Voice of Retail Programme South Africa, which surveyed and benchmarked feedback from national wholesale, retail, and distributor groups.

Among a highly competitive group of 21 liquor suppliers, Meridian Wine Merchants demonstrated strong market leadership.

The results provide a benchmarked rank along with Meridian’s company scores across four engagement drivers (Partnership, Execution, Reputation, and Vision) and overall performance. These are underpinned by 26 competencies (metrics).

Meridian achieved the highest scores in South Africa for the Engagement Drivers of ‘Execution’, and ‘Vision’. Being #1 in the 2023 programme demonstrated the significant efforts Meridian have made in their customer-centric strategy, improving from 5th in 2022.

The company was also lauded for its strengths in ‘Customer Service’, ‘Delivering on Commitments’, ‘Capability and Experience’, ‘Managing Demand’ and ‘Optimising Range Assortment’. This accolade and programme are part of Advantage Voice of Retail and Voice of Supplier programs operating in over 50 markets globally.

In the liquor category in South Africa for 2023, results are from over 17 retailers and 80 individuals across the business, from commercial buying to supply chain, executive, e-commerce and marketing. In addition, over 50 one-on-one interviews with liquor retailers were conducted.

Shane Allchin, managing director of Meridian Wine Merchants, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishment.

“It is incredibly gratifying to receive the highest ratings overall, especially in ‘Vision and Execution’ - it’s one thing to have a vision, but quite another to execute it practically and successfully. Our team's ability to excel in these critical industry competencies has been pivotal to our success. Achieving this recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our partners and customers.”

The journey to the 2023 award was marked by Meridian’s ongoing focus on customer engagement and operational excellence. “Over the past year, our team has focused on fostering strong partnerships and setting new standards for the industry. The 2023 award is a significant leap from our 5th place ranking in 2022, proving our commitment to continuous improvement and excellence,” says national sales executive, Damian Ganes.

The report highlighted that customer feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with respondents praising Meridian’s ability to deliver on commitments and manage demand effectively.

This feedback affirms the company’s role as a key player in the South African wine industry, known for its premium portfolio of desirable wine brands.

Dylan Piatti, managing director of Advantage Group Africa, commented on the achievement, stating, “Meridian Wine Merchants’ recognition as the top liquor supplier in South Africa, as voted by retail partners, is a testament to their exceptional ability to understand and meet the needs of their customers. Their focus on building strong partnerships and delivering operational excellence has set a new benchmark in the highly competitive industry. We know that for 2024/25 many companies will be looking to chase Meridian for this coveted #1 Liquor Supplier spot - Well done Team Meridian!”