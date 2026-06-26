MDNtv Creative Arts Capacity Building Programme is creating jobs and giving young people purpose

As South Africa continues to battle youth unemployment and social exclusion, the nonprofit media organisation MDNtv is building something practical, visible and life-changing through its MDNtv Creative Arts Capacity Building Programme.

The programme provides weekly training workshops, classes and mentorship sessions for young people who are passionate about arts, culture, media and the creative economy. It is designed to remove young people from the streets, give their lives meaning and equip them with skills that can lead to employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable opportunities.

At its core, the programme is about more than talent. It is about restoring hope.

Each week, young people gather in a safe and structured environment where they are exposed to practical learning, creative development, and real-world media experience. Through consistent training, participants are encouraged to build discipline, confidence, teamwork, and a sense of purpose.

The programme also places inclusion at the centre of its work. Young people living with disabilities are actively included, ensuring that opportunities are not limited by background, circumstance or physical ability. MDNtv believes every young person deserves access to platforms that recognise their potential and prepare them for the future.

Beyond the workshops, the programme is also linked to job creation. Participants are being prepared for opportunities in the creative industries, where skills, confidence and practical experience can open doors to employment, freelancing and self-employment.

For MDNtv, this work is intentional. The organisation says it is determined to fill the internet with stories of community impact, youth development and creative transformation because these are the stories often ignored.

While many headlines focus on young people in crisis, the MDNtv Creative Arts Capacity Building Programme shows another side of South Africa’s youth. It shows young people learning, building, creating and choosing purpose.

The initiative reflects a growing belief that arts and culture are not luxuries. They are tools for healing, empowerment, economic participation and nation building.

As the programme continues to grow, MDNtv says it is “cooking something undeniable” through weekly classes, practical workshops and youth-centred opportunities that are already changing lives.

One workshop at a time, the organisation is proving that when young people are given access, guidance and belief, they can move from the margins into meaningful participation in South Africa’s future.



