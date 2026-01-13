Trending
L’Ormarins King’s Plate 2026: A spectacle of racing, fashion, and emotion
Three Grade 1 Highlights
Cartier Paddock Stakes (Gr 1, 1800m): Wish List claimed victory under veteran jockey Andrew Fortune.
World Pool Cape Flying Championship (Gr 1, 1000m): A deeply emotional win for trainer Dean Smith with Kingdundee, honouring the legacy of his late father, Gavin Smith.
L’Ormarins King’s Plate (Gr 1, 1600m): The Real Prince, the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July winner, edged out rivals in a dramatic three-way photo finish.
Standout performances
Champion trainer Justin Snaith dominated the day with six winners, including two Grade 1 victories.
The races formed part of a powerful trio of Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” qualifiers, offering South African horses a pathway to global competition.
Fashion, culture and experience
Beyond the track, the event delivered a premium lifestyle experience. Guests embraced the blue-and-white dress code, live jazz, gourmet food and Cartier-sponsored Best Dressed competitions, while the Lipizzaner horse display added classical elegance.
Global reach
In a major milestone, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool included all 10 races, boosting international liquidity and spotlighting South African racing on a global stage.
With its mix of historic racing, emotional triumphs and world-class spectacle, the 2026 L’Ormarins King’s Plate once again proved why it remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s sporting and social calendar.
Over the coming weeks, the Summer Festival of Racing will continue with must-attend fixtures including the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met presents Symphony of Style on 31 January 2026, the Seafood & Jazz Festival feat the Lucky Fish Cape Derby on 28 February 2026.