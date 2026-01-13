South Africa
Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    L’Ormarins King’s Plate 2026: A spectacle of racing, fashion, and emotion

    The 165th running of the L’Ormarins King’s Plate returned to Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on 10 January 2026, reaffirming its status as one of South Africa’s most prestigious sporting and social events. Instantly recognisable by its iconic blue-and-white theme, the raceday blended elite Grade 1 racing, high fashion and international acclaim.
    13 Jan 2026
    13 Jan 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Three Grade 1 Highlights

    Cartier Paddock Stakes (Gr 1, 1800m): Wish List claimed victory under veteran jockey Andrew Fortune.

    World Pool Cape Flying Championship (Gr 1, 1000m): A deeply emotional win for trainer Dean Smith with Kingdundee, honouring the legacy of his late father, Gavin Smith.

    L’Ormarins King’s Plate (Gr 1, 1600m): The Real Prince, the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July winner, edged out rivals in a dramatic three-way photo finish.

    Standout performances

    Champion trainer Justin Snaith dominated the day with six winners, including two Grade 1 victories.

    The races formed part of a powerful trio of Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” qualifiers, offering South African horses a pathway to global competition.

    View gallery

    Fashion, culture and experience

    Beyond the track, the event delivered a premium lifestyle experience. Guests embraced the blue-and-white dress code, live jazz, gourmet food and Cartier-sponsored Best Dressed competitions, while the Lipizzaner horse display added classical elegance.

    Image by Chris Hitchcock
    Image by Chris Hitchcock

    Global reach

    In a major milestone, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool included all 10 races, boosting international liquidity and spotlighting South African racing on a global stage.

    With its mix of historic racing, emotional triumphs and world-class spectacle, the 2026 L’Ormarins King’s Plate once again proved why it remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s sporting and social calendar.

    Over the coming weeks, the Summer Festival of Racing will continue with must-attend fixtures including the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met presents Symphony of Style on 31 January 2026, the Seafood & Jazz Festival feat the Lucky Fish Cape Derby on 28 February 2026.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz