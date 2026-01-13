L’Ormarins King’s Plate 2026: A spectacle of racing, fashion, and emotion

The 165th running of the L’Ormarins King’s Plate returned to Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on 10 January 2026, reaffirming its status as one of South Africa’s most prestigious sporting and social events. Instantly recognisable by its iconic blue-and-white theme, the raceday blended elite Grade 1 racing, high fashion and international acclaim.

Image supplied

Three Grade 1 Highlights

Cartier Paddock Stakes (Gr 1, 1800m): Wish List claimed victory under veteran jockey Andrew Fortune.

World Pool Cape Flying Championship (Gr 1, 1000m): A deeply emotional win for trainer Dean Smith with Kingdundee, honouring the legacy of his late father, Gavin Smith.

L’Ormarins King’s Plate (Gr 1, 1600m): The Real Prince, the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July winner, edged out rivals in a dramatic three-way photo finish.

Standout performances

Champion trainer Justin Snaith dominated the day with six winners, including two Grade 1 victories.

The races formed part of a powerful trio of Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” qualifiers, offering South African horses a pathway to global competition.

View gallery

Fashion, culture and experience

Beyond the track, the event delivered a premium lifestyle experience. Guests embraced the blue-and-white dress code, live jazz, gourmet food and Cartier-sponsored Best Dressed competitions, while the Lipizzaner horse display added classical elegance.

Image by Chris Hitchcock

Global reach

In a major milestone, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool included all 10 races, boosting international liquidity and spotlighting South African racing on a global stage.

With its mix of historic racing, emotional triumphs and world-class spectacle, the 2026 L’Ormarins King’s Plate once again proved why it remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s sporting and social calendar.

Over the coming weeks, the Summer Festival of Racing will continue with must-attend fixtures including the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met presents Symphony of Style on 31 January 2026, the Seafood & Jazz Festival feat the Lucky Fish Cape Derby on 28 February 2026.