Latest accreditations awarded by The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (NPC) Cohsasa

    The Uganda Martyrs’ Hospital Lubaga in Kampala, Uganda, is proud to announce that it has received its first full two-year accreditation award from Cohsasa.
    The hospital, situated in Kampala, had an overall score of 33 at its baseline survey in October 2020 and achieved an overall score of 97 at its external survey – a feat indeed.

    Equally exciting is the accreditation of Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Kigali (Chuk) in Rwanda’s capital city which has also achieved a two-year accreditation award.

    What do these awards mean?

    Health facilities that have been accredited by Cohsasa meet extremely rigorous international standards, signifying that patients attending these facilities can expect to receive safe, quality care. To see more about accreditation, look at www.cohsasa.co.za.

    Cohsasa is a not-for-profit company (NPC) based in Cape Town. Here is the list of the latest accreditation awards conferred at a recent Board Meeting of Cohsasa.

    Name of FacilityAwardDuration
    King Faisal Hospital Kigali, RwandaFull Accreditation 4 years
    Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Kigali (Chuk)Full Accreditation 2 years
    Uganda Martyrs' Hospital, Lubaga, Kampala, ugandaFull Accreditation 2 years
    Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, Windhoek, NamibiaFull Accreditation 3 years
    Mediclinic Durbanville, Cape Town, RSAFull Accreditation 4 years
    Mediclinic Durbanville Day Clinic, Cape Town RSAFull Accreditation 3 years
    Cure Day Hospital Bloemfontein RSAFull Accreditation 3 years
    Cure Day Hospital Paarl RSAFull Accreditation3 years
    Mediclinic Nelspruit Mpumalanga, RSAFull Accreditation4 years

    A Cohsasa full accreditation award means that a healthcare facility has entered a demanding quality improvement programme and has been assessed against and complied with standards recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua-EEA), the global body overseeing accreditation and quality improvement organisations in 70 countries around the world.

    Cohsasa itself is accredited by the ISQua EEA as are its standards. Cohsasa is the only accrediting body for healthcare facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa recognised by the ISQua EEA.

    Healthcare facilities that initially enter the programme and meet standards are awarded two-year accreditations and as the journey in quality improvement continues, awards of longer duration are given. A four-year accreditation award from Cohsasa should signal to patients that a facility has sustained an excellent level of standards over a significant period of time.

    All facilities that receive an accreditation award must undergo an interim survey halfway through the period to ensure that standards are being maintained.

    The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
