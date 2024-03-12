Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Kokstad to receive reliable water supply with increased dam capacity

    12 Mar 2024
    12 Mar 2024
    Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu expressed his enthusiasm for the construction project that will raise the Kempsdale Dam wall in Kokstad. The expansion aims to address current water shortages and secure future water needs for the Greater Kokstad community.
    Kokstad to receive reliable water supply with increased dam capacity

    Mchunu emphasised the government's dedication to fast-tracking essential service delivery projects, particularly those guaranteeing a consistent and adequate water supply. He highlighted water as a fundamental human right and a vital service.

    During a recent working visit to Kokstad, Minister Mchunu participated in a sod-turning ceremony alongside Harry Gwala District Municipality's executive mayor, Zamo Nxumalo. This ceremony marked the official handover of the Kempsdale Dam wall expansion project to the chosen contractor.

    Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
    Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water

      1 Mar 2024

    Representatives from the Greater Kokstad Municipality, other local mayors within the district, traditional authorities, and departmental and municipal officials were also present at the ceremony.

    The R160m project, expected to be completed within three years, aims to significantly increase the dam's raw water capacity to meet anticipated future demand up to 2040. Additionally, the project will ensure a safe, reliable, and sustainable supply of potable water for areas like Kokstad town, Kokstad C-Max prison, Shayamoya, and Bhongweni.

    The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) explained that the project involves raising the existing dam wall from 4m to 7.8m. Additionally, a new pump station will be built downstream of the dam to channel water to the existing 18Ml/day Kokstad Water Treatment Works for treatment.

    Rising consumption by 20230

    Currently, Kokstad's daily water demand sits at 10.35Ml and is projected to rise to 14.45Ml daily by 2030. Upon completion, this collaborative initiative between the DWS, relevant municipalities, farming communities, businesses, and residents is expected to benefit eight wards within the Greater Kokstad Local Municipality by providing uninterrupted access to clean and sufficient water.

    While speaking at the construction site, both Mchunu and Nxumalo emphasised that the expanded Kempsdale Dam wall will guarantee sufficient water storage to supply the communities.

    "This day marks the culmination of the district's efforts with our support. There will be a significant increase in the dam wall's height, which clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of Kokstad's water services," said Mchunu.

    Echoing the Minister's sentiments, the mayor highlighted that water supply disruptions would become a thing of the past.

    "This project aims to alleviate water challenges in the Greater Kokstad Local Municipality for the next 50 to 100 years, depending on the area's development," stated Nxumalo.

    The leaders also used the opportunity to engage with various stakeholders and the Kokstad community. Mchunu acknowledged existing challenges but reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring basic services like water and sanitation are provided to the people. He pledged that the situation will improve.

    Read more: water security, Senzo Mchunu, Department of Water and Sanitation
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Image source: Nyau Mimi from
    DWS kick-starts National Water Month
    1 Mar 2024
    Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
    Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
     1 Mar 2024
    Image source: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer –
    Call for comments on Water Acts amendments
    26 Jan 2024
    Water sector urged to prioritise professionalism over ego
    Water sector urged to prioritise professionalism over ego
    22 Jan 2024
    Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu. Source: x.com
    Minister Mchunu calls for prioritised maintenance of infrastructure
    22 Dec 2023
    Image source: El Capra from
    Makhathini Lower Pongola water association to ensure fair water management
    19 Dec 2023
    Member of the Mayoral Committee for Water, Sanitation and Energy, Thembi Msane at the launch of the Cossins mega reservoir in the City of Ekurhuleni
    Ekurhuleni commissions new reservoir, boosting water supply and jobs
    10 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz