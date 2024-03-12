Kokstad to receive reliable water supply with increased dam capacity

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu expressed his enthusiasm for the construction project that will raise the Kempsdale Dam wall in Kokstad. The expansion aims to address current water shortages and secure future water needs for the Greater Kokstad community.

Mchunu emphasised the government's dedication to fast-tracking essential service delivery projects, particularly those guaranteeing a consistent and adequate water supply. He highlighted water as a fundamental human right and a vital service.

During a recent working visit to Kokstad, Minister Mchunu participated in a sod-turning ceremony alongside Harry Gwala District Municipality's executive mayor, Zamo Nxumalo. This ceremony marked the official handover of the Kempsdale Dam wall expansion project to the chosen contractor.

Representatives from the Greater Kokstad Municipality, other local mayors within the district, traditional authorities, and departmental and municipal officials were also present at the ceremony.

The R160m project, expected to be completed within three years, aims to significantly increase the dam's raw water capacity to meet anticipated future demand up to 2040. Additionally, the project will ensure a safe, reliable, and sustainable supply of potable water for areas like Kokstad town, Kokstad C-Max prison, Shayamoya, and Bhongweni.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) explained that the project involves raising the existing dam wall from 4m to 7.8m. Additionally, a new pump station will be built downstream of the dam to channel water to the existing 18Ml/day Kokstad Water Treatment Works for treatment.

Rising consumption by 20230

Currently, Kokstad's daily water demand sits at 10.35Ml and is projected to rise to 14.45Ml daily by 2030. Upon completion, this collaborative initiative between the DWS, relevant municipalities, farming communities, businesses, and residents is expected to benefit eight wards within the Greater Kokstad Local Municipality by providing uninterrupted access to clean and sufficient water.

While speaking at the construction site, both Mchunu and Nxumalo emphasised that the expanded Kempsdale Dam wall will guarantee sufficient water storage to supply the communities.

"This day marks the culmination of the district's efforts with our support. There will be a significant increase in the dam wall's height, which clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of Kokstad's water services," said Mchunu.

Echoing the Minister's sentiments, the mayor highlighted that water supply disruptions would become a thing of the past.

"This project aims to alleviate water challenges in the Greater Kokstad Local Municipality for the next 50 to 100 years, depending on the area's development," stated Nxumalo.

The leaders also used the opportunity to engage with various stakeholders and the Kokstad community. Mchunu acknowledged existing challenges but reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring basic services like water and sanitation are provided to the people. He pledged that the situation will improve.