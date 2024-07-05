BehindtheSelfie: Kgang Moloke, software delivery lead at BET Software

This week we pick the mind of Kgang Moloke, software delivery lead at BET Software, and find out how he stays one step ahead and where he sees the industry five years from now.

Kgang Moloke, software delivery lead at BET Software. Image supplied.

Suggest three words people would use to describe your personality.

Diligent Innovative Supportive



How do you think your experience in the banking, mining and fintech industries impact your current role?

Working in different industries has given me a diverse skill set.

In banking, I learned the importance of detail and regulatory compliance.

Mining taught me the value of strong operational processes.

Fintech helped me understand the latest tech and innovation. Each industry has had its own unique challenges, which has made me a better problem-solver.

Overall, these experiences have given me a well-rounded background, helping me bring useful insights and a flexible approach to my current role.

The industry moves fast. What are three ways to ensure you are always one step ahead?

Continuous learning: Staying up to date with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices by taking online courses, attending webinars, and reading industry blogs and publications. This helps me keep my skills and knowledge current. Networking: Connecting with industry professionals through conferences, meetups, and social media. Experimentation and innovation: Regularly experimenting with new tools and techniques.

Who or what inspires you?

People like Elon Musk and Lebron James inspire me with their vision, drive, and ability to push boundaries.

What are you currently reading/streaming/listening to?

The Price of Tomorrow by Jeff Booth

As an expert in your field, where do you see the industry five years from now?

Automation and AI will continue to advance, streamlining operations and enhancing decision-making processes across various sectors.

This will lead to more efficient workflows and reduced human error.

Technology’s impact on local communities is an important factor for you. How do you ensure it serves as a tool for positive change?

Access is key, making technology accessible to everyone, including underrepresented and underserved communities, is very important.

What do you hope to achieve over your career?

I aim to have a positive impact on people's lives.

Whether it's helping individuals grow and take the next steps in their careers or leading teams that create software solutions to simplify and improve everyday life, I strive to make a difference.