Key marketing figures win at Dare Awards 2026

On 16 April, the Dare Awards 2026 announced its winners in marketing and advertising, recognising outstanding work by Black and people of colour creatives across Africa’s creative and marketing industry, and honouring the talent shaping the continent’s creative future.

The awards were held on 16 April in Johannesburg. Source: Black At.

The ceremony was held alongside the Through Her Lens Retreat. The honourees were voted by over 500 members of Black@.

A Movement of Influence and Innovation

The Dare Awards honoured individuals and organisations whose work redefines creativity and marketing across industries. The organisation said this year’s hono rees exemplify bold leadership, cultural intelligence, and transformative impact:

Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank — Marketer of the Year (Finance)

Gugu Mthembu, CMO, Telkom — Marketer of the Year (Innovation & Tech) and CMO of the Year

Sola Oke, managing director, Pernod Ricard Africa — Visionary CEO of the Year

Twotone Global, led by Carlo Murison — Independent Agency of the Year

Nunu Ntshingila, Women for Women International — Advertiser of the Decade

“These awards are more than recognition—they are a movement,” said Peter Osarimen Ukhurebor, founder and CEO of Black At Communications. “They spotlight the trailblazers pushing boundaries and shaping Africa’s creative future.”

Through Her Lens: The intellectual prelude to Dare

Held on 15 April 2026, at the Inanda Polo Club, Sandton, Through Her Lens served as the intellectual and cultural prelude to the Dare Awards.

The retreat convened Africa’s leading voices in creativity, technology, and brand strategy. This continues the Through Her Lens Campaign in major cities around the world on the initiative of gender equality in the creative space in partnership with the UN women’s initiative called the Unstreotype alliance.

Highlights included:

The Art of Creativity Panel led by Twotone Global

The Telkom Panel, moderated by Pat Mahlangu

Keynote by Gugu Mthembu on Brand, Creativity & Tech

Fireside Chat: Women Shaping Creativity in Africa featuring Nunu Ntshingila and Chesley Maddox-Dorsey

Keynote by Sola Oke on Re-engineering Brand Strategy

Together, Through Her Lens and the Dare Awards form a continuum from insight to celebration advancing Africa’s creative economy through dialogue, recognition, and storytelling.