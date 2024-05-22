Industries

    Kenya's KCB Group first quarter pretax profit up 53%

    By George Obulutsa
    22 May 2024
    22 May 2024
    Kenya's KCB Group's pretax profit for the first quarter of this year jumped 53%, helped by higher interest income, it said on Wednesday, 21 May 2024.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The bank, which also operates in Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Burundi, said pretax profit rose to 21.16bn shillings ($160.91m) from 13.85bn shillings in the same period of last year.

    Net interest income rose to 31.06bn shillings from 22.06bn shillings.

    Gross loans increased 12.2% to 1.13tn shillings, while loan-loss provisions stood at 6.3bn shillings, up from 4.12bn shillings.

    "This was as a result of downgrades in Kenya and the impact of translation of the foreign currency denominated book," KCB Group said in a statement.

    Total assets increased to 2tn shillings from 1.63tn shillings in the year-ago period.

    KCB agreed to in March to sell its Kenyan unit, National Bank, to Nigeria's Access Group.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

