    Hollard Insure's new CEO at the helm

    10 Feb 2025
    The Hollard Insurance Company Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Coutts as the chief executive officer of Hollard Insure, the short-term insurance division of South Africa’s largest privately owned insurer.
    Source: Supplied. Hollard CEO, Andrew Coutts.
    Coutts, a veteran of over 20 years in the insurance industry, joins Hollard as he succeeds another veteran, Nash Omar, who will be retiring on 30 June 2025. Omar has served Hollard in various capacities for the past 44 years, including as Hollard Insure CEO for more than two years.

    “Nash Omar’s retirement will mark the end of an incredible chapter for Hollard. He is an insurance professional who is respected and admired by his colleagues, peers, broker partners, and the industry at large. His efforts have undoubtedly been vital to the company’s growth,” says Hollard Group CEO, Willie Lategan.

    “As I prepare to retire, I want to thank the Hollard team for an unforgettable 44 years. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together. I have every confidence that Coutts will lead Hollard Insure into an exciting new era. I'm excited about the company's future,” says Omar.

    Coutts, a chartered accountant by training, has worked in the financial services industry for over 20 years, and has spent many years in leadership positions.

    Lategan states, “Andrew Coutts has a strong background in insurance, making him the right fit for our broker-focused business model. We also expect to continue to leverage our local presence and global support from Tokio Marine, while creating innovative solutions for brokers and customers.

    “I’m excited to be joining Hollard, where each day offers the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. We can help put someone’s life back on track, rebuild businesses, or support new ventures, providing tangible solutions amid uncertainty. Our work in this purpose-driven industry allows us to make a significant difference in the world,” says Coutts.

    For his part, Coutts is looking forward to being part of Hollard Group's executive team, which includes Hollard Life Solutions CEO, Besa Ruele and Hollard International CEO, Pravin Kalpagé.

    “The Group’s leadership, purpose and values set a very strong foundation and it is a privilege to become a part of the Hollard legacy,” he says.

    Lategan says that Hollard Insure – a division he also once led – is fortunate to have Coutts as its new leader.

