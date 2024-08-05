From dreams to reality: Applications open for BET Software’s ‘Dare To Dream’ Bursary Programme

BET Software is on the lookout for bright minds and passionate tech enthusiasts to join its journey in shaping the future of technology. If you are ready to code your way to the future, then a ‘Dare To Dream’ bursary might be for you.

Mahlako Mamaregane is proud of how far she has come because of BET Software’s ‘Dare To Dream’ Bursary Programme.

Candidates meeting the following requirements are eligible to apply:

South African citizenship



Completing or have completed Matric



Studying or met admission to study towards a higher education qualification in the following ICT-related fields:



Information technology and information systems

Computer science

Information systems

System and network administration

Software engineering

Computer engineering

Cybersecurity



Studying or registered to study at a recognised higher learning institute in South Africa



Achieved a minimum 60% average in the current year of tertiary studies



Attained a minimum 65% average in the current high school year

2023 bursary recipient, now junior database administrator at BET Software, Mahlako Mamaregane, says thanks to the support of the ‘Dare To Dream’, she is confidently pursuing her career goals.

“The ‘Dare To Dream’ bursary profoundly influenced my academic and professional journey by easing financial pressures and allowing me to fully concentrate on my studies. Moreover, it provided access to a valuable graduate programme that was essential for expanding my professional network and opening new career opportunities,” she explained.

“Helping budding developers, data analysts, software engineers, cloud architects, and everybody who is passionate about the latest and greatest in the world of technology achieve their dreams is what we are passionate about,” says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

“Our ‘Dare To Dream’ bursary programme is more than just financial support; it’s about fostering a community of innovators and dreamers. We can’t wait to see the incredible talent this year’s applicants will bring,” he added.

To apply, click here



