Software Company news South Africa

From dreams to reality: Applications open for BET Software’s ‘Dare To Dream’ Bursary Programme

Issued by BET Software
5 Aug 2024
BET Software is on the lookout for bright minds and passionate tech enthusiasts to join its journey in shaping the future of technology. If you are ready to code your way to the future, then a ‘Dare To Dream’ bursary might be for you.
Mahlako Mamaregane is proud of how far she has come because of BET Software’s ‘Dare To Dream’ Bursary Programme.
Candidates meeting the following requirements are eligible to apply:

  • South African citizenship
  • Completing or have completed Matric
  • Studying or met admission to study towards a higher education qualification in the following ICT-related fields:
  • Information technology and information systems
  • Computer science
  • Information systems
  • System and network administration
  • Software engineering
  • Computer engineering
  • Cybersecurity
  • Studying or registered to study at a recognised higher learning institute in South Africa
  • Achieved a minimum 60% average in the current year of tertiary studies
  • Attained a minimum 65% average in the current high school year

2023 bursary recipient, now junior database administrator at BET Software, Mahlako Mamaregane, says thanks to the support of the ‘Dare To Dream’, she is confidently pursuing her career goals.

“The ‘Dare To Dream’ bursary profoundly influenced my academic and professional journey by easing financial pressures and allowing me to fully concentrate on my studies. Moreover, it provided access to a valuable graduate programme that was essential for expanding my professional network and opening new career opportunities,” she explained.

“Helping budding developers, data analysts, software engineers, cloud architects, and everybody who is passionate about the latest and greatest in the world of technology achieve their dreams is what we are passionate about,” says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

“Our ‘Dare To Dream’ bursary programme is more than just financial support; it’s about fostering a community of innovators and dreamers. We can’t wait to see the incredible talent this year’s applicants will bring,” he added.

To apply, click here

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
