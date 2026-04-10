EXCLUSIVE: The rise of AI-driven hyper-personalisation loyalty programmes

Earn points. Redeem points. Receive a monthly statement reminder. That formula still underpins many bank loyalty programmes, but it was designed at a time when switching banks involved paperwork, branch visits, and friction.

Salomon Erasmus, Regional Managing Director, Network International Southern Africa. Image supplied

Today, digital onboarding has reduced barriers to entry across retail banking markets. The World Retail Banking Report notes that customers are increasingly engaging with multiple providers, and research by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) shows that added benefits elsewhere are the most common reason stated for switching accounts.

While most African markets lack a centralised switching mechanism, competition manifests in multi-banking behaviour, rapid fintech adoption, and the widespread use of mobile money alongside traditional bank accounts.

Customers aren’t afraid to shop around – or to move when they feel they’re not getting what they need. Many use one bank for salary deposits and another for spending.

They don’t need to leave; they simply redirect funds and transactions between them, which is where financial institutions begin to lose value.

Relying on traditional points-based loyalty programmes won’t shift that behaviour.

The problem with traditional loyalty

Many loyalty programmes still operate on demographic segmentation and fixed reward catalogues. A customer is classified once and receives offers aligned to that classification. The structure doesn’t change much unless their income tier changes.

However, two customers earning the same salary can have entirely different travel patterns, savings goals, and spending preferences. Yet they are often treated identically.

When loyalty lacks behavioural alignment, engagement weakens. Points accumulate, but they don’t shape behaviour. And loyalty that doesn’t influence behaviour, doesn’t drive revenue.

From segmentation to behavioural intelligence

AI-driven, hyper-personalised loyalty programmes aren’t simply about better targeting. They change how decisions are made through real-time data analysis.

For financial institutions, the mechanisms are already in place; for years, they’ve relied on machine learning for fraud detection and credit scoring, areas where predictive accuracy is critical.

Applying similar approaches to loyalty programmes is a natural extension. For instance, modern loyalty engines can estimate:

Likelihood of churn



Probability of cross-sell uptake



Expected lifetime value



Responsiveness to different reward types.

The result? Rather than broadcasting a campaign to thousands of customers, these systems identify which individual customers are most likely to respond to a specific incentive, while accounting for reward cost and margin impact.

Additionally, when loyalty is behaviour-driven rather than demographic-led, spend patterns become easier to forecast. Forecasting improves commercial planning. And loyalty begins to function as a revenue lever rather than a marketing line item.

Loyalty must become experiential

Banks also need to rethink where loyalty lives. In many banking apps, rewards are hidden in a separate tab, requiring customers to seek them out.

Instead, loyalty needs to be embedded in the customer journey: visible at the point of payment, relevant at the moment of purchase, and responsive to real activity.

When customers see immediate progress linked to their behaviour, engagement rises. Gartner research says that brands that have integrated gamification have seen engagement increase by up to 47%, and gamified loyalty programmes boost repeat purchases by 30%.

Structured milestones, tiered progression, and time-bound challenges increase the frequency of interaction.

While this may seem like entertainment, it’s actually about deepening engagement and building authentic connections with their target markets. For financial institutions, this translates into loyalty and ultimately revenue.

The commercial impact

Using AI to modernise loyalty has two key benefits.

First, retention. Research from Bain & Company shows that increasing customer retention by 5% can increase profits by up to 95%. Using behavioural analytics, financial institutions can identify early signs of disengagement, from declining transaction numbers to reduced digital logins. Intervening at that stage makes more sense than waiting for a client to close their account.

Second, wallet share. When customers receive value that’s directly aligned to how they spend, they’ll continue with the behaviour that’s being rewarded. Simply put, they use their accounts more, resulting in higher transaction volumes for service providers.

If there’s no strong reason to use a specific service provider, they’ll chase rewards elsewhere, fragmenting their spend and leaving banks with the costs of servicing the relationship while competitors capture the margin.

Why this matters now

The infrastructure gap that once limited financial institutions is narrowing. AI tools are more accessible. Data platforms are more mature. Cloud environments are more stable. This means that loyalty is a key factor in a very competitive sector.

Forward-looking financial institutions view it as a value-added service that shapes behaviour, strengthens engagement, and protects lifetime value.

From a strategic standpoint, loyalty should be embedded within the broader payments ecosystem — closely connected to transaction data, behavioural intelligence, and commercial optimisation.

When integrated effectively, it moves beyond marketing and becomes a driver of measurable performanceLoyalty is about more than accumulated points. It’s about remaining relevant in every transaction.