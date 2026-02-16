Entries open for Allfashion Sourcing 2026 Young Designer Competition

The 2026 edition of Allfashion Sourcing Cape Town returns from 14–16 July 2026, marking new chapter for Africa’s premier business-focused sourcing platform for the textile, fashion and apparel industry.

Image supplied

Hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 in Cape Town, Allfashion Sourcing 2026 will once again bring together African creativity, design and manufacturing with global sourcing opportunities, creating a dynamic marketplace for collaboration, innovation and growth across the value chain.

A comprehensive marketplace for the fashion and textile industry

Allfashion Sourcing Cape Town 2026 will feature a wide-ranging exhibition offering across the following categories:

Fabrics



Fashion



Components and Accessories



Technology and Innovation



Sustainability



Leather



Fashion Accessories



Textile Care, Services, Home Textiles and Décor

The show continues to position itself as a vital platform for manufacturers, suppliers, designers, retailers, buyers and industry stakeholders seeking meaningful connections, market access and future-facing solutions.

Engaging experiences and industry content

Beyond the exhibition floor, Allfashion Sourcing 2026 will deliver a full programme of activations and content, including:

Exhibitor Fashion Shows showcasing the latest collections and innovations



The Fringe Programme, featuring panel discussions, talks and insights on topics shaping the future of fashion, textiles, sustainability and manufacturing



The second edition of the Celebration of Fashion, honouring excellence, creativity and impact within the industry



The AFS Range, highlighting curated products and innovations from exhibitors

Spotlight on emerging talent: Young Designers Competition 2026

A key focus of Allfashion Sourcing Cape Town 2026 is the highly anticipated Young Designers Competition, sponsored by ENS – one of Africa’s largest law firms, which returns for its next edition with registrations officially opening on 5 February 2026.

Carlyn Frittelli Davies of ENS who has been instrumental in the partnership, said "ENS is proud to be part of the Allfashion Sourcing Young Designers Award for a third year in a row. The competition aligns with our Sustainability and Impact Practice groups support for creative entrepreneurs to grow business acumen to strengthen the industry. Coupled with our legal support for the African Fashion Guild, we aim to help build necessary systems."

The competition provides a powerful platform for emerging designers to showcase their creativity, innovation and business potential to industry leaders, buyers and media, while gaining valuable exposure and support as they enter the professional fashion landscape.

Designers can register and find full competition details here.

Leadership transition and continued growth

As Allfashion Sourcing enters its next phase of growth, Natasha Pearce steps into the role of show director, replacing Melissa Lewis, bringing deep industry experience and a strong focus on sustainability and local manufacturing.

“As I step into the role of AFS show director I do so with enthusiasm for the Clothing & Textile industry. With my two decades of being in the sector know the value that AFS currently brings to our local and international market. I am looking forward to collaboration with our local designers and local businesses in what we will showcase on our unique platform. We will be taking the show forward into new avenues with the local markets and our global partners to ensure that the offering creates impactful growth.

Melissa Lewis has been a dynamic influence in the direction of previous shows. Her dedication to making the show a valuable component for local and international stakeholders has created collaboration and innovation for the Clothing & Textile Industry. I am confident in the team to take AFS into this new chapter and phase.

Outgoing show director, Melissa Lewis shared, “The last two years have been a time of deeply getting to know the industry, building credibility and strong relationships – in some cases friendships – and laying a solid foundation for Allfashion Sourcing. Our goal has always been to create a platform built on collaboration and innovation, and I’m incredibly proud of what the AFS team has achieved together with the support from the local industry and our wider global sales partner network.

As I step away from the role of show director, I’m pleased to hand over to Natasha Pearce, whose deep industry experience and passion for sustainability and local manufacturing make her a natural fit to lead the show to the next level of excellence. I have complete confidence in her and the team and look forward to supporting the next level of growth as Allfashion Sourcing enters its next chapter.”

Visitor registration for Allfashion Sourcing Cape Town 2026 is now officially open. Industry professionals are encouraged to register early to secure access to the exhibition, fashion shows and content programme.

For more details about Allfashion Sourcing Cape Town 2026, visit the website.