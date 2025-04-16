Crèche owners march in Joburg demanding changes to by-laws

“The by-laws are too strict”.

Francina Mokoena owns and runs a centre in Kanana Park, south of Joburg. Photo: Silver Sibiya

There were about 70 educators and principals, all women, many from informal settlements and townships such as Alexandra, Fine Town, Kanana Park, and other places in Soweto.

The demonstration was led by the South African Congress for ECD (SACECD). The marchers complained about by-laws which they say block ECDs.

“The by-laws we feel are too strict,” said Thato Ramonotsi, secretary-general of SACECD. “They don’t consider the needs of the child.”

“We say please review the by-laws like zoning in townships and informal settlements. Many ECD centres operate in unproclaimed and tribal lands but are expected to have approved building plans, title deeds and site zoning certificates which delay the process of qualifying for subsidies while the needs and interests of children suffer.”

Mavis Malese from Protea South informal settlement in Soweto has been running Itumeleng day-care centre for 18 years and takes care of 81 children.

She has been unable to renew her permit for the past two years.

“Inspectors told me I needed to reduce the children in my daycare because I need to follow the by-laws so I can qualify for the nutrition subsidy. But that means many children will have nowhere to go because this informal settlement is densely populated,” she said.

She said when she reduces the number of children in her care she will also be forced to cut down staff.

“When I ask when I can get my permit, they keep delaying me. So I’m forced to work without a permit.”

Ntsiki Neti from the mayor’s office accepted the memorandum and promised to give feedback within 21 days.

Questions sent by GroundUp to the City of Johannesburg had not been responded to by the time of publication.